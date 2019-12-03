Video Assistant Referees: IFAB discussing how to improve communication with fans over VAR decisions

Referees may be allowed to communicate directly to supporters and explain their decisions involving VAR, under a radical new proposal from football lawmakers.

Discussions are taking place in Belfast over how to improve communication to fans over the use of Video Assistant Referee technology in the game.

One idea, to be discussed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), is to allow competitions to explain a referees' decision around the stadium.

This may involve supporters hearing a final decision, and brief explanation, from a referee, but fans would still be unable to listen to match officials during the decision-making process.

The current laws of the game prevent an open audio channel between referees and non-match officials.

IFAB are keen for supporters to have a clearer understanding of VAR decisions

In August, Premier League referees' chief Mike Riley told Sky Sports News a request to have their conversations relayed was unlikely to be made before 2026.

It is understood IFAB want supporters to have a clearer understanding of decisions in world football.

The game's most powerful administrators are discussing updates on the use of VARs around the world, including the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger is attending his first IFAB meeting since taking on a senior role at FIFA

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is attending his first IFAB meeting since his appointment as FIFA's new Chief of Global Football Development.

Wenger is also a member of IFAB's football and technical advisory panels.

IFAB will also continue to debate concussion assessment and management of players during matches, after initial talks in October.

Concussion assessment and management are also on the agenda at IFAB meeting

It is understood further talks are likely before a decision is made on whether to introduce temporary substitutions in the game.

"Concussion will be one of the main issues," Patrick Nelson, Irish Football Association chief executive and IFAB's chairman told Sky Sports News. "We will take this very seriously.

"We will look at how we can work within the laws of the game to try to minimise the effects of concussion. It's very, very, early stages so don't expect anything too dramatic just yet. It will be one of the key items that we discuss."