Rafa Benitez joins Jamie Carragher in Monday Night Football studio

Rafa Benitez joins the MNF panel as West Ham host Arsenal at the London Stadium

Rafa Benitez will be the guest on Monday Night Football as West Ham host Arsenal at the London Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The former Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool boss, who has been linked with both Arsenal and West Ham in recent years, will join presenter David Jones and Jamie Carragher, who he managed during a six-year spell at Liverpool.

The trio will discuss Liverpool's title credentials, Manchester United's victory over Manchester City on Saturday, and his departure from Newcastle in the summer.

Benitez and Carragher shared six successful years together at Liverpool

Following the match, Benitez and Carragher will reflect on their unforgettable Champions League success in 2005, which saw Liverpool fight back from three goals down to beat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul.

West Ham vs Arsenal Live on

The Spaniard, who also won the Europa League at Chelsea in 2013, joined Chinese side Dalian Yifang after leaving St James' Park and has guided them to ninth in the Chinese Super League table.

Benitez will discuss the fallout from his summer exit from Newcastle on MNF

Arsenal head to West Ham without a win in seven Premier League games following a shock defeat to Brighton on Thursday in Freddie Ljungberg's second game in charge since replacing Unai Emery as interim head coach.

Ljungberg's opposite number Manuel Pellegrini is under mounting pressure with the Hammers sitting just a point above the relegation zone in 16th having lost their last five games.