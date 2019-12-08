Rafa Benitez joins Jamie Carragher in Monday Night Football studio
By Jonathan Nagioff
Last Updated: 08/12/19 6:43pm
Rafa Benitez will be the guest on Monday Night Football as West Ham host Arsenal at the London Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League.
The former Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool boss, who has been linked with both Arsenal and West Ham in recent years, will join presenter David Jones and Jamie Carragher, who he managed during a six-year spell at Liverpool.
The trio will discuss Liverpool's title credentials, Manchester United's victory over Manchester City on Saturday, and his departure from Newcastle in the summer.
Following the match, Benitez and Carragher will reflect on their unforgettable Champions League success in 2005, which saw Liverpool fight back from three goals down to beat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul.
West Ham vs Arsenal
December 9, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
The Spaniard, who also won the Europa League at Chelsea in 2013, joined Chinese side Dalian Yifang after leaving St James' Park and has guided them to ninth in the Chinese Super League table.
Arsenal head to West Ham without a win in seven Premier League games following a shock defeat to Brighton on Thursday in Freddie Ljungberg's second game in charge since replacing Unai Emery as interim head coach.
Ljungberg's opposite number Manuel Pellegrini is under mounting pressure with the Hammers sitting just a point above the relegation zone in 16th having lost their last five games.