Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham boss says pressure always there in 'special' Premier League season

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini insists pressure is always on him during a "special" Premier League season.

Pellegrini has found himself under increasing pressure at the London Stadium, and a 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Wednesday leaves West Ham just two points above the relegation zone.

Everton's sacking of Marco Silva on Thursday means Pellegrini is the bookmakers' favourite to be the next manager through the exit door, but the Chilean insists pressure comes with the job, regardless of results.

"As I always say, the pressure doesn't link with the results," Pellegrini said. "The pressure for me is in every game, to do it better, play well and win the game.

"You do not need to be in a bad position, without a win in so many games, to start to feel the pressure. Pressure is there always."

West Ham could kick off against Arsenal on Monday Night Football in the bottom three, despite the Hammers ending a run of seven league games without a win by beating Chelsea last weekend.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their last nine games in all competitions, and Pellegrini remains optimistic his side can start to climb the table.

"It is a very important match because this season is a special season in the Premier League," Pellegrini added. "There are around 10 or 11 places within four, five or six points.

"After we beat Chelsea we wanted to beat Wolves, but it's not easy to beat all the teams away.

"I said if we drew against Chelsea and Wolves, that would be two very good results. But that's just two points, and we have three points.

"I am more worried about the points we lost at home against Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Sheffield United. With five points more we could be in eighth position. We must now focus on the next game and try to beat Arsenal."

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has an outside chance of facing his old club following his latest spell out injured.

Wilshere has not started in the Premier League since August and last appeared as a substitute at Everton on October 19.