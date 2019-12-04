Wolves 2-0 West Ham: Nuno Espirito Santo's side move up to fifth

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Match highlights as Wolves beat West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Match highlights as Wolves beat West Ham in the Premier League

Wolves produced a dominant performance to beat West Ham 2-0 at Molineux and move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Leander Dendoncker's goal gave the home side the lead midway through the first half and substitute Patrick Cutrone put the seal on the victory with a late second.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7); Dendoncker (7), Coady (7), Saiss (7); Doherty (7), Neves (7), Moutinho (8), Jonny (7); Traore (8), Jimenez (7), Jota (7).



Subs: Neto (7), Cutrone (7), Bennett (N/A)



West Ham: Martin (6); Fredericks (6), Balbuena (6), Ogbonna (6), Cresswell (6); Rice (5), Noble (6); Snodgrass (6), Fornals (7), Anderson (6); Haller (5).



Subs: Yarmolenko (6), Holland (6), Ajeti (6)



Man of the Match: Joao Moutinho

That put a fairer reflection on the difference between the teams, extending Wolves' unbeaten run in the competition to 10 games.

West Ham had some promising moments but, after their impressive win at Chelsea on Saturday, this was a return to the worrying form that has been a feature of their season.

How Wolves won it...

On a chilly evening in Wolverhampton, it was Wolves who looked the more threatening from the outset with Adama Traore providing a real outlet down the right wing.

But the opening goal came from the left with Joao Moutinho curling a corner kick into the box and Dendoncker (23) stabbing the ball beyond West Ham goalkeeper David Martin.

Team news Wolves made one change from the team that drew with Sheffield United on Sunday, recalling Romain Saiss who missed that game through suspension. Young defender Max Kilman made way.



West Ham’s change was enforced with Michail Antonio not making the squad and he was replaced by Sebastien Haller, who came on for during the second half of the win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Rui Patricio had to be at his best to keep Wolves ahead soon after, pulling off a dramatic save to deny Pablo Fornals, whose curled effort had looked destined for the top corner.

After the interval, the game opened up with Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Romain Saiss all going close to doubling the lead, while Robert Snodgrass might have done better at the other end.

But it was left to Cutrone (86) to take advantage of another good run by Jonny and collect the pass from fellow substitute Pedro Neto before finding the bottom corner of the net.

What the managers said…

Nuno Espirito Santo: "It means a lot to everyone who is here at Molineux. Everyone plays their part in it. We keep going, we have to compete, play and improve.

"We had clear counter-attacks and clear chances. It was very important for us to avoid that last-minute situation.

"I am happy for Patrick. We needed all the help we could get. This is what we want, players who come from the bench and give us solutions. We are a small squad so we need everyone.

"Tomorrow I am giving them a day off after 21 days without one because they deserve it. But they know the main point of the day off is to rest."

Manuel Pellegrini: "I was happy with the attitude of the team, I thought we dominated most parts of the game, particularly in the second half. It was a very close game, we had one option to draw the game, we missed that opportunity and then we conceded from a counter-attack.

"For me, the big mistake was that we conceded a goal again from set pieces. We have lost too many games just by set pieces. Newcastle scored three. Crystal Palace scored from a set piece. Bournemouth scored from a set piece. It is maybe eight or ten goals now so we will see what we must do."

Opta Stats...

Wolves are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972.

Wolves have won three league matches in a row against West Ham for the first time in the club's history.

West Ham have now won just one of their last nine Premier League matches, conceding 18 goals across those games.

Wolves have scored in each of their last 10 Premier League games at Molineux - their best period in the top-flight since February 2004 (also 10 in a row).

Wolves have lost just one of their last 15 home Premier League games, a 5-2 defeat to Chelsea in September.

João Moutinho has assisted 12 goals in the Premier League - only Matt Jarvis has provided more assists for Wolves (13).

What's next?

Wolves travel to Brighton for Super Sunday in the hope of extending their unbeaten run to 11 games. Meanwhile, West Ham host Arsenal on Monday Night Football.