West Ham vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football: Are the Gunners in a relegation scrap?

West Ham vs Arsenal is live on Monday Night Football

Arsenal face West Ham on Monday Night Football - could the Gunners be dragged into a relegation battle if they lose? Are they in one already?

Although Arsenal are 11th in the Premier League table, the Gunners are just four points above the relegation zone.

Thursday's dire 2-1 home defeat to Brighton marked Arsenal's worst winless run since 1977, only Norwich (10) have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games this season than Arsenal (9).

The facts around Arsenal's form are stark - and underline just why their proximity to the relegation zone has become so worrying.

They have already faced 52 shots on target in league home games - compared to the Invincibles season in 2003-04, when they allowed just 48 opposition shots on target at home.

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Their last victory was on October 24 against the spirited but limited Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes - and only then via two late Nicolas Pepe free-kicks. Their last clean sheet came eleven games ago (against Bournemouth on October 6) and they have equalled their lowest points tally after 15 matches of a Premier League season (set in 1994-95).

That season they finished eight points above the relegation zone, this season they lie four points above 18th-placed Southampton. More troubling than numerous statistics of their decline, however, are the performances: drab, weak, ineffective, passive, decrepit.

Fixtures against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in their next six league games wouldn't hold as much fear if they hadn't been comprehensively outplayed by Brighton on their own patch, lucky to escape with a point against Southampton and unable to beat the other two sides currently set to go down.

Admittedly, if they beat West Ham, they will be one point off local rivals Tottenham in seventh and two points off Manchester United in fifth due to the congested mid-table standings, but on recent history a victory at the London Stadium looks unlikely.

They are as close to the top four as they are to bottom side Watford. Relegation, as far-fetched as it sounds, is probably as likely as a Champions League place this season.

What the managers are saying...

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said: "As I always say, the pressure doesn't link with the results. The pressure for me is in every game, to do it better, play well and win the game.

"You do not need to be in a bad position, without a win in so many games, to start to feel the pressure. Pressure is there always."

0:47 West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says pressure is on him during every game in what he describes as a 'special' Premier League season West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says pressure is on him during every game in what he describes as a 'special' Premier League season

Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg: "I haven't said I'm going to build the team against specific players but I felt I want to play the experienced players when it's such a difficult situation like it is at the moment.

"[I decided not to] pick all the young players that are going to change the future of this club. I made a conscious choice to put down the older players to take the responsibility and change the games."

Asked if he needs his big players to step up against West Ham, Ljungberg added: "We do. We need to change this downward spiral."

0:37 Freddie Ljungberg wants Mesut Ozil and his team-mates to channel their anger into helping Arsenal reverse their current slump Freddie Ljungberg wants Mesut Ozil and his team-mates to channel their anger into helping Arsenal reverse their current slump

Team news

Michail Antonio faces a late fitness test ahead of West Ham's home game against Arsenal on Monday Night Football. The forward missed out at Wolves in midweek with a slight groin problem.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could also be involved after a groin problem but Lukasz Fabianski (torn hip muscle) and Manuel Lanzini (fractured collarbone) are still sidelined.

West Ham vs Arsenal Live on

Dani Ceballos is the only confirmed absentee for Arsenal as they seek a first win in nine games. The Spain midfielder is still missing with a hamstring issue, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least another week.

Rob Holding has not featured in the last three games as he is eased back to full fitness following a slight knee problem but could be in contention to return.

Rafa Benitez will be the guest on Monday Night Football.

The former Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool boss, who has been linked with both Arsenal and West Ham in recent years, will join presenter David Jones and Jamie Carragher, who he managed during a six-year spell at Liverpool.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' victory over West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' victory over West Ham in the Premier League

These are two teams in a right mess. I saw more fight from Arsenal at Norwich, but it was a disaster defensively and a crazy team selection from Freddie Ljungberg. West Ham will be up for it, as will Arsenal - they have a chance of catching up and getting back in the top six. A bit of momentum can get you there. They have class up top, but West Ham are not showing a lot at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

How to watch

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with our TV build-up kicking-off at 7pm.

There is a whole range of options to complement and enhance your viewing experience with Sky Sports - for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

For non-subscribers, West Ham vs Arsenal is accessible through a NOW TV pass for £9.99.

Sky Premier League subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go.

You can also follow our live match blog across our digital platforms, where you will be able to watch all the major incidents via our expanded mobile clips service and keep up to date with all the action, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups.

Sky Sports has 8 dedicated channels and subscriptions start from £18 a month. If you're already a Sky TV customer you can be watching live action in minutes. Plus you can choose a pack without a contract so there is no long term commitment.

Watch West Ham vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 8.00pm