Kevin De Bruyne tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was at his stellar best during a 3-0 win at Arsenal, scoring two thunderbolts and setting up Raheem Sterling in trademark style.

Harry Kane topped the chart last week but tumbled into runner-up spot after a goalless return in Spurs' 2-1 win at Wolves, while Dele Alli (No 7) also slipped after a three-week ascent in form.

Team-mate Lucas Moura (No 5) broke the deadlock before Adama Traore (No 8) hit a sensational equaliser, but Jan Vertonghen (No 4) headed home a stoppage-time winner to secure three points for Jose Mourinho's side.

Crystal Palace stopper Vicente Guaita (No 3) surged up the chart after making nine saves in a 1-1 draw with Brighton, off the back of three successive clean sheets.

Only two keepers have surpassed Guaita's nine saves in the Premier League this season: Paulo Gazzaniga, Tottenham vs Liverpool (12 saves)

Roberto, West Ham vs Burnley (10 saves) Paulo Gazzaniga,vs Liverpool (12 saves)Roberto,vs Burnley (10 saves)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah (No 6) was back to his best with two sublime goals in a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Watford, while Virgil van Dijk (No 10) retained his place among the performers.

Several strikers at clubs hovering in or around the drop zone top their club's form chart, with Danny Ings unfortunate not to extend his tally against West Ham - hitting the woodwork twice and having a screamer chalked off for an earlier foul.