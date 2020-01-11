Man Utd 4-0 Norwich: Marcus Rashford scores twice on 200th appearance

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores twice as Man Utd thrash Norwich FREE TO WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores twice as Man Utd thrash Norwich

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United returned to winning ways with a thumping 4-0 victory over bottom side Norwich at Old Trafford.

On his 200th appearance for United, Rashford tucked home a sublime Juan Mata cross to put the hosts ahead (27), before he doubled his and the hosts' tally just after the break with a penalty (52).

United put the game to bed two minutes later through Anthony Martial's header from another Mata cross (54), while Mason Greenwood put the icing on the cake with a fine low finish from outside the box, just five minutes after coming on (76).

The next step is for United to gain some consistency, but this was a move in the right direction; they're up to fifth, five points off fourth place, while Norwich stay bottom, seven clear of safety.

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring the third goal

How United dominated sorry Norwich

United dominated early on, but found a yellow wall in their way, meaning a piece of brilliance was needed. That came in the form of Mata's ball for Rashford, curled beautifully to the far post from the right, allowing the England man to turn home from close range with his left foot.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Wiliams (7), Matic (6), Fred (6), Pereira (7), Mata (9), Rashford (9), Martial (8)



Subs: James (6), Greenwood (7), Gomes (NA)



Norwich: Krul (4), Aarons (4), Hanley (5), Zimmermann (5), Byram (4), McLean (5), Tettey (5), Vrancic (4), Buendia (6), Cantwell (5), Idah (4)



Subs: Hernandez (5), Amadou (5), Lewis (NA)



Man of the match: Marcus Rashford

The hosts continued to push for a second, and dominated the next 15 minutes, with Norwich failing to register a shot, or indeed a cross into the box, until the final minute of the half.

United had David de Gea to thank for keeping them ahead on that occasion, brilliantly saving low to his left to deny Todd Cantwell from 15 yards during a rare Norwich break.

Rashford scored two on his 200th United appearance

But United turned it on again straight after the break with two goals in three minutes. First, after Brandon Williams was hauled down in the box by Tim Krul, Rashford tucked home the penalty as the goalkeeper failed to get enough on it despite guessing correctly.

Then, from another fine Mata cross from the right, Martial rose well to power a header into the bottom left corner from 10 yards.

Moments later, Williams missed a sitter at the far post from Andreas Pereira's centre, but it was soon 4-0 as Greenwood confidently tucked home from 20 yards through a crowd, just minutes after being subbed on, for his ninth goal in all competitions.

Team news Concerns over Harry Maguire's injury issue were misplaced; he started, replacing Phil Jones. That was one of four changes as James, Lingard and Greenwood came out for Matic, Mata and Martial.



Norwich made one change from the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Day, as the injured Pukki was replaced by Irishman Adam Idah, who made his first Premier League start having scored a hat-trick against Preston in the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted a result and reaction, and got both at Old Trafford, as United look to form a consistent run to put pressure on Chelsea and the rest of the top four.

What's next?

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

United now host Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday at 7.45pm, before going to Liverpool on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30pm. Norwich host Bournemouth at 3pm on Saturday in the Premier League.