Krzysztof Piatek completes move from AC Milan to Hertha Berlin after being linked with Tottenham

Krzysztof Piatek leaves AC Milan after 12 months at the club

Krzysztof Piatek has completed a move from AC Milan to Hertha Berlin despite being linked with Tottenham this month.

The Poland international has joined the Bundesliga club on a permanent transfer - worth €27m (£22.8m) plus bonuses - for an undisclosed length.

Tottenham were in talks with Milan over an 18-month loan deal for Piatek as they targeted a replacement for the injured Harry Kane, but he has now joined Jurgen Klinsmann's side.

I'm very excited to be part of this project 💙 #DieZukunftGehörtBerlin and play in the @Bundesliga_DE 🇩🇪 for my new team @HerthaBSC in great city with an incredible tifo! 🔵⚪ Can't wait to start the game at #olympiastadionberlin ⚽ Vielen Dank! 🙏 #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/DTjwG2SPTL — Krzysztof Piątek (@pjona9official) January 30, 2020

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 41 games for AC Milan in Serie A and Coppa Italia, following his move from Genoa in January 2019.

"I'm so happy that this transfer got done," said Piatek.

"The way this club is going really convinced me that this was the right move for me and I'm so excited to play with my new teammates.

"I want to contribute to this development with plenty of great performances and hopefully lots of goals."

