Adam Smith
Data and Analysis @AdamDatasmith
Liverpool players top Premier League Power Rankings form table
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also makes top 10 after scoring opener in 4-0 win against Southampton
Last Updated: 03/02/20 1:16pm
Liverpool stopper Alisson tops the latest form chart, ahead of team-mates Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson.
Alisson made four saves in his side's 4-0 win over Southampton to keep his ninth clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with Salah (No 2), Henderson (No 3) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (No 5) among the goals.
Sergio Aguero slipped from the summit into No 4 spot after Manchester City spurned a host of chances and missed a penalty during a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham.
Burnley stopper Nick Pope (No 6) kept his second successive clean sheet in a goalless draw with Arsenal, while Philip Billing (No 7) scored in Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.
Everton defender Yerry Mina (No 8) scored a double in a dramatic 3-2 win at Watford, while fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger (No 10) also struck twice with headers for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Leicester.
