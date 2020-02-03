Liverpool players top Premier League Power Rankings form table

Liverpool stopper Alisson tops the latest form chart, ahead of team-mates Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson.

Alisson made four saves in his side's 4-0 win over Southampton to keep his ninth clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with Salah (No 2), Henderson (No 3) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (No 5) among the goals.

Sergio Aguero slipped from the summit into No 4 spot after Manchester City spurned a host of chances and missed a penalty during a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham.

Burnley stopper Nick Pope (No 6) kept his second successive clean sheet in a goalless draw with Arsenal, while Philip Billing (No 7) scored in Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass scored two deflected goals from range and assisted Issa Diop in a 3-3 draw with Brighton to soar into No 9 spot this week

Everton defender Yerry Mina (No 8) scored a double in a dramatic 3-2 win at Watford, while fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger (No 10) also struck twice with headers for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Leicester.