Watford 2-3 Everton: Theo Walcott seals remarkable late comeback win for 10-man visitors

Ten-man Everton fight back to win

Everton completed a remarkable comeback as Theo Walcott's first Premier League goal of the season secured them a dramatic 3-2 win from two goals down against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Adam Masina fired the hosts into a 10th-minute lead before Roberto Pereyra made it 2-0 three minutes before the break.

Everton deserved little from their first-half efforts, but found a route back into the match when Yerry Mina scrambled the ball home from close range (45), and the Colombian defender pulled the Toffees level when he headed in again in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

The second period was a far more attritional affair, but Watford were handed a numerical advantage when Fabian Delph was sent off for a second bookable offence (71).

Everton would have settled for a point at that stage, but they snatched all three in the final minute of normal time as Walcott pounced to slide home at the far post to spark wild scenes of celebration among the travelling supporters.

The result means Carlo Ancelotti's side move up to ninth in the table while Watford drop to 19th following Bournemouth's win over fellow strugglers Aston Villa.

Adam Masina blasts the home side ahead with a firm drive after 10 minutes

Player ratings Watford: Foster (6), Mariappa (6), Masina (7), Kabasele (5), Cathcart (5), Capoue (6), Chalobah (6), Pereyra (7), Doucoure (7), Deulofeu (7), Deeney (6).



Subs: Welbeck (6), Success (n/a), Pussetto (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (6), Sidibe (6), Digne (6), Holgate (7), Mina (8), Delph (4), Sigurdsson (5), Iwobi (6), Walcott (7), Richarlison (7), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Keane (6), Schneiderlin (6), Kean (6).



Man of the match: Yerry Mina.

Walcott provides sting in the tail

"It's exceptionally disappointing," Watford boss Nigel Pearson said after seeing his side suffer defeat in the final minute for a second successive Premier League game. "To have played very positive for the first 44 minutes, it's extremely frustrating.

"We allowed them to get back into the game too easily and lost it at the end again. We had the chance to manage the ball better and we paid the price."

Everton had not won at Vicarage Road since a 3-0 victory in February 2007, and they made the worst possible start on Saturday as they fell behind inside 10 minutes in Hertfordshire.

Gerard Deulofeu has enjoyed a resurgence under Pearson and, against his former club, he took his tally to five goal involvements in his last seven Premier League appearances, setting up Masina for a composed finish beyond Jordan Pickford.

Team news Christian Kabasele came in for Craig Dawson at the back for the hosts in the one change to the side that lost 2-1 at Aston Villa in their last Premier League match.



Everton made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Newcastle as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi came in for Morgan Schneiderlin, Bernard and Moise Kean.

The visitors were second best in all departments during the opening 45 minutes and deservedly fell further behind following more slack defending with three minutes of the opening period remaining. Fabian Delph's pass back to Mina was intercepted by Troy Deeney, who laid the ball on a plate for Pereyra to lift his shot over Pickford.

Roberto Pereyra celebrates doubling Watford's lead in the first half

It has been an abject display from the Merseysiders, but they found a route back into the contest almost immediately as Lucas Digne's deep corner was met by Mina, who bundled in from close range at the second attempt.

Ancelotti's side had been on the receiving end of conceding two goals at the end of their last encounter, dropping two points against Newcastle, but they were the beneficiaries this time as Watford's lapse in concentration brought a leveller before the break.

Yerry Mina stabs home the first of his two first-half stoppage time goals

This time, Mina didn't require a rebound as he rose unmarked to meet Gylfi Sigurdsson's deep corner to firmly plant his header beyond the rooted Ben Foster.

Watford were shell-shocked, and Pearson's half-time team talk would hvae been a lively affair, but it was Everton who once more emerged with greater urgency as Richarlison almost met Sigurdsson's inviting free-kick within five minutes of the restart.

Marco Silva's acrimonious departure from Watford back in January 2018 following Everton's advances has created plenty of needle between these two clubs, and despite the Portuguese's departure from Goodison in December, this was an ill-tempered affair that boiled over with 19 minutes remaining.

Yerry Mina celebrates pulling Everton level at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Delph had already been cautioned when he needlessly left his leg in to haul down Pereyra out wide on the right, and following appeals for a second booking, referee Craig Pawson duly obliged in sending off the Everton midfielder.

The onus was on Watford to seek a winner as Pearson turned to Isaac Success and new signing Ignacio Pussetto, but Everton clinically stole all three points in the final minute of the 90.

Masina dawdled in possession, allowing Richarlison to stride forward, and after his pass across goal wasn't connected with cleanly by substitute Moise Kean, Walcott was on hand at the far post to steer his shot beyond Foster to seal a sensational comeback.

Walcott jumps for joy after completing Everton's stunning comeback

What's next?

Watford now embark on their winter break, returning to Premier League action away to Brighton on February 8 at the Amex Stadium; Kick-off at 5.30pm. Everton host Crystal Palace next Saturday at 12.30pm before they have their two-week pause.