Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Reds win 20th Premier League home game in a row

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to go 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with their 20th straight home league victory.

Jurgen Klopp's side took a controversial lead through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low shot just after half-time and doubled their lead on the hour through Jordan Henderson's close-range effort.

Henderson then teed up Salah to chip after Alisson's precise long pass, before Firmino's unselfish assist set up Salah for his second at the end.

The result puts Liverpool 22 points clear with second-placed Manchester City playing Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and the 20th straight home league victory equals the record set by City.

Player Ratings Liverpool: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 7, Van Dijk 8, Robertson 8, Fabinho 7, Henderson 9, Wijnaldum 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Firmino 8, Salah 8.



Subs: Keita 6, Lallana 6 Minamino 5.



Southampton: McCarthy 5, Ward-Prowse 4, Stephens 6, Bednarek 5, Bertrand 5, Djenepo 5, Romeu 5, Hojbjerg 6, Redmond 5, Long 6, Ings 7.



Subs: Boufal 7, Obafemi 5, Adams 5.



Man of the match: Jordan Henderson

How Liverpool went 42 games unbeaten in the league

Southampton looked solid from the beginning, pressing high up the pitch, and restricted Liverpool to long shots and hopeful crosses early on.

After half an hour, Salah's pinpoint chipped through ball found a marauding Virgil van Dijk bursting through, but despite a lovely touch to control, his cheeky back-heel was blocked by McCarthy and Firmino's follow-up snuffed out too.

Before Southampton could get it clear, Henderson sent over a teasing looped cross from the right and Firmino tangled with Shane Long in the box, but the Irishman's light contact was judged insufficient to award a penalty after a VAR check.

Roberto Firmino was denied a penalty in the first half after a VAR check

The visitors - who took 10 shots at Liverpool in the first half, the most at Anfield since Chelsea in 2014 - threatened constantly and almost took the lead themselves. After Firmino's misplaced backwards pass, Danny Ings raced onto it, turned past Joe Gomez and struck it low and goalbound before being inadvertently blocked by Long's heels.

But Liverpool had their opener just after the break. As Ings drove into the box, he was seemingly caught by Fabinho, but play continued. After fine interplay between Andy Robertson and Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain drilled low into the bottom-left corner from outside the area for his second goal in two games.

After a slick, quick, passing move, Firmino played Salah through nicely but after he slipped the ball home past McCarthy, it was correctly ruled out for offside by VAR.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson led from the front superbly throughout

Henderson doubled the lead on the hour with a composed finish after Firmino's cute cutback and then turned provider after Alisson's precise long pass, feeding Salah who chipped confidently past a prone McCarthy.

Salah has more home league goals (12) than any other player this season

The Egyptian then had his second goal in added time when Firmino - instrumental throughout - squared unselfishly to Salah, who poked the ball in via a deflection off McCarthy despite Jan Bednarek's best efforts.

Liverpool's 22-point lead is the biggest at the end of a day in English top-flight history, also marking the longest winning streak on home soil since Bill Shankly's Liverpool side in 1972.

What the managers said

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I would like to watch this game if we went one goal up. For 50 minutes the best team in the world had no real chances and we had a massive one.

"It must be brave at that moment to say goal, so it's no penalty here at Anfield. It is a clear penalty but in such moments the game can turn in our direction. We played the best we can so I am very proud."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The readiness to improve and learn from the game is what we had to do to win. The set-up of Southampton I could not give more credit to.

"They had too many shots on target and we had to change in the second half. That helped massively and when we are rolling it's difficult to stop. Even when it was 4-0 Southampton did not stop and I have so much respect for that."

What's next?

Liverpool next play in the Premier League against Norwich on Saturday February 15 at 5.30pm, while Southampton host Burnley at 12.30pm the same day after their FA Cup replay away at Tottenham on Wednesday.