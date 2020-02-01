Fabinho tackle on Danny Ings in Liverpool's 4-0 rout a 'clear penalty', says Ralph Hasenhuttl

Fabinho challenges Danny Ings at Anfield

Ralph Hasenhuttl says his Southampton side should have had a "clear penalty" for a tackle on Danny Ings in the build-up to Liverpool's opener in their 4-0 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Shortly before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring in the Reds' win, ex-Liverpool striker Ings went down under a clumsy challenge from Fabinho in the box but play continued.

Hasenhuttl thinks the decision could have changed the game. "It is a clear penalty and in such moments the game can turn in our direction," he said.

"Maybe the [scoreline] is a little high but I would like to watch this game if we went one goal up."

Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal just after the break deflated a scrappy Southampton side, and Reds captain Jordan Henderson doubled the lead on the hour before Mohamed Salah's late double.

Hasenhuttl, despite the result, was pleased with the Saints performance.

He said: "The best team in the world, for 50 minutes, had no real chances and we had a massive one.

Southampton felt hard done by with a number of refereeing decisions

"The way we played was unbelievably good and I am proud and stand by our plan.

"In the end, it was a deserved win for Liverpool, but we played the best we can so I am very proud."

Klopp: When we are rolling, it's difficult to stop

Jurgen Klopp said: "The readiness to improve and learn from the game is what we had to do to win. The set-up of Southampton I could not give more credit to.

"They had too many shots on target and we had to change in the second half. That helped massively and when we are rolling, it's difficult to stop. Even when it was 4-0 Southampton did not stop and I have so much respect for that."