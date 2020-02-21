Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports in April: Watch Man City vs Liverpool and Spurs vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has announced its latest batch of live Premier League fixtures, with Liverpool's title chase and the north London derby both chosen on the April schedule.

The first weekend of the month kicks off with Manchester City hosting Jurgen Klopp's dominant league leaders on April 5 at 4.30pm - and, as things stand, could be the day Liverpool win Premier League title.

The latest selection of Sky Sports fixtures also includes the north London derby on April 26, when Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Tottenham for the first time at 4.30pm.

Liverpool are also in action live against Aston Villa and Brighton - who themselves are both battling to avoid relegation - while City's game at the Amex will also be televised on April 25.

In the race for Champions League qualification, all the teams in contention for European football will feature live on Sky Sports during the month, including Sheffield United hosting Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea, Arsenal going head-to-head with Wolves at Molineux, and Spurs hosting in-form Everton.

Manchester United will also have their trip to Aston Villa on April 19 broadcast live on Sky.

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Sat April 4: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham (5.30pm)*

Sun April 5: West Ham vs Chelsea (2pm)*

Sun April 5: Man City vs Liverpool (4.30pm)*

Mon April 6: Everton vs Leicester (8pm)

Sat April 11: Tottenham vs Everton (5.30pm)*

Sun April 12: Chelsea vs Watford (2pm)*

Sun April 12: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (4.30pm)*

Mon April 13: Wolves vs Arsenal (8pm)

Sat April 18: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (12.30pm)*

Sat April 18: Arsenal vs Leicester (5.30pm)*

Sun April 19: Sheff Utd vs Wolves (2pm)*

Sun April 19: Aston Villa vs Man Utd (4.30pm)*

Mon April 20: Brighton vs Liverpool (8pm)*

Sat April 25: Brighton vs Man City (5.30pm)*

Sun April 26: Sheff Utd vs Chelsea (2pm)*

Sun April 26: Tottenham vs Arsenal (4.30pm)*

Mon April 27: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (8pm)

TBC: Newcastle vs West Ham

*subject to progression in the Champions League

