Everton player in self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and his squad and staff have entered self-isolation

An Everton player is in self-isolation after he reported coronavirus symptoms.

The club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces, including their Finch Farm training ground and Goodison Park, following the news.

A statement from the club added: "Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days.

"In line with Government guidelines, no other players are self-isolating at this stage but the club's USM training facility has been closed as a precaution and staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all club sites until further notice."

Chelsea and Arsenal have both put their squads into self-isolation after Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta were both confirmed to have coronavirus. Three Leicester players are also being tested for the virus.

It was announced on Friday that The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship had collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.

Watford have also taken the precaution of cancelling training, after several players informed manager Nigel Pearson they were feeling unwell.

One player will undergo testing for coronavirus and Pearson said: "We are still preparing for the game, which is difficult bearing in mind the disrupted week we have had. We've had players, as most clubs will have done, who have had symptoms of not being well. We've had players experiencing illness this week, who have stayed at home.

"We had somebody with a chest infection, somebody with an upset stomach and players who have shown flu-like symptoms. We've got one player awaiting tests results on his symptoms. Not everybody is the same and we've had people who feel OK."

As the virus outbreaks affecting sport gathered momentum, Bournemouth revealed goalkeeper Artur Boruc, along with four first-team staff members, are self-isolating in line with Government and Public Health guidelines.

A club statement said: "This is a precautionary measure as, at this stage, none have tested positive for coronavirus.

"The club continues to monitor the situation closely and to take suitable measures to ensure the wellbeing of its employees and supporters."

