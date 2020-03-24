Premier League News

Which Premier League strike partnership had the best scoring season?

Test your knowledge! Go higher or lower to compare each strikeforce's peak performance to the previous answer

Last Updated: 24/03/20 12:23pm

Which historic Premier League strike partnerships scored the most goals in a single season? Find out with our higher or lower quiz!

From Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand, to Luiz Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, there have been some truly memorable seasons - and goals - from strike parings.

But who scored higher or lower than their counterparts and who holds the current record? Test your knowledge with our quiz below!

