Super 6: Who will wear No 11 in 'The Greatest Squad'?

Who will claim the number 11 shirt?

With 10 Premier League players now locked into 'The Greatest Squad', who will join them in the fight to secure the last shirt in the starting line-up?

The Super 6 team are halfway through their journey to finding out 'The Greatest Squad', but they still need your help.

Latching on from the view on number sevens, Cristiano Ronaldo prevailed quite comfortably, earning 55 per cent of the vote. Steven Gerrard won the battle against Frank Lampard in an eagerly-anticipated battle for the number eight shirt, winning by a percentage share of 54-46.

Alan Shearer overtook Rio Ferdinand in earning the largest share of votes from an individual poll, receiving 78 per cent in his comfortable victory over Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler and Les Ferdinand. Dennis Bergkamp stole the number 10 shirt (36 per cent) ahead of Wayne Rooney. Sergio Aguero and Eden Hazard saw 20 per cent and 11 per cent of the vote respectively, in what was the most voted on poll of 'The Greatest Squad' to date.

'The Greatest Squad' is beginning to take shape.

Ryan Giggs

What more is there to say about the staggering career of Ryan Giggs? The small matter of 13 Premier League titles, and the most assists in Premier League history.

The Welshman made 632 Premier League appearances for Manchester United and scored on 109 occasions. The creative spark and pace were what quickly became his trademark and leaves little reason as to why his 162 assists are unrivalled in the history of the Premier League.

Only three other players have over 100 assists and Cesc Fabregas is his closest competition with 111.

Didier Drogba

The man for the big occasion. Didier Drogba captured four Premier League titles with Chelsea, and notably won the Golden Boot on two occasions as well. The Ivorian scored 20 goals to earn the accolade in 2006/07, but arguably his best season with Chelsea came in 2009/10, where his 29 goals and 10 assists in 32 games propelled them to another Premier League trophy.

Didier Drogba will go down as one of the Premier League greats.

His goal involvement in general was impressive, contributing to 158 goals in 254 Premier League appearances. Arsenal will still be having nightmares about Drogba, who struck against them eight times in only 12 matches.

Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie knew where the goal was, and he knew what he wanted. A controversial move from Arsenal to Manchester United made him public enemy number one from the north-London side's perspective, yet the Dutchman silenced the critics, while justifying the move from his old side, within a year.

In doing this, he earned the Golden Boot in successive years, his first after he scored 30 goals for Arsenal in 2011/12, which was subsequently followed by another 26 for his new club United. Many will remember his superb volley against Aston Villa, which all but wrapped up Man Utd's 20th Premier League title, not to mention he actually scored a first-half hat-trick that day at Old Trafford.

Robin van Persie with his only Premier League title

A hefty 197 goal involvements in 280 Premier League appearances compounds a stellar Premier League career for van Persie, but does he take the number 11 shirt?

Mohamed Salah

'The Egyptian King' as labelled by the Liverpool fans is testament alone to Mohamed Salah's involvement in the Liverpool resurgence, in just a short period of time. If you take the previous 13 appearances in four years away from Salah, then at Chelsea, you then have a glimmering record of 94 goal involvements in exactly 100 Premier League matches. Simply breathtaking.

Mohamed Salah scoring one of his many Premier League goals.

Although the longevity of his Premier League career so far may hinder his chances of winning this poll, you cannot take the stunning figures away from him during his time with Liverpool. This is a player who has come into Jurgen Klopp's team and has since won the Golden Boot in successive seasons, 2017/18 and 2018/19, while hunting down Jamie Vardy to try and land a third in a row.

The Liverpool forward also claimed the PFA Player of the Season award in 2017/18 after contributing to 42 goals (32 goals, 10 assists) in only 36 games. All of these numbers are rather impressive, but will he receive your vote?

All of these are wonderful footballers - who will walk out with the number 11 shirt?