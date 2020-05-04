Premier League resumption in Australia unrealistic, says Mark Bosnich

1:42 Mark Bosnich explains why playing the remainder of the Premier League season in Australia is unlikely to work Mark Bosnich explains why playing the remainder of the Premier League season in Australia is unlikely to work

Resuming the Premier League season in Australia is unrealistic, says former Manchester United and Aston Villa goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

A report in the Sun on Sunday claimed authorities in Perth, west Australia, were open to accommodating the final 92 games of the season.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville suggested last week playing under quarantine in a coronavirus-free country could be the best way to conclude the campaign.

But Neville's former United teammate Bosnich believes there are too many hurdles to overcome, echoing concerns raised by the Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan.

Asked whether playing out the remainder of the Premier League season in Australia was feasible, Bosnich said: "No, it is not realistic.

"The biggest problem you have got and this will be with the federal government, not the western Australia government, and they did say this the other day that this would probably be the longest thing in place and that is no international travellers are allowed into Australian shores.

"Right at this moment in time if you had to say it was a fantasy [then] yes it would be. Just say for example the federal government, the Prime Minister gives an exemption for the 20 teams you are talking 25 players per team so that is 500 people already, probably another 100 staff, referees and so forth. You are looking at 800-850 people.

Premier League football has been suspended since March 13

"Of the grounds that were mentioned, three of the four are cricket/AFL grounds which are very hard.

"The other thing to factor is TV times. We [Sydney] are nine hours ahead of the UK. Perth are two hours behind us so there is a seven-hour time difference. In terms of TV and relaying it to the UK and having it at a suitable time also here in Australia you would probably have to start kicking off games around lunchtime [UK time]."

Clubs were told on Friday limiting action to a handful of selected stadiums was the only way it would be possible to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season for safety reasons.

Bosnich says he believes clubs will use the proposals to finish out the English top-flight season neutral venues as "leverage" to push for no relegation to the Championship.

He said: "I can understand why [the proposal is meeting opposition] because a lot of those clubs I think, and we don't know exactly who they are but we could probably take an educated guess, will be either in and around the relegation zone or in and around that top four.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has voiced opposition against having Premier League games at neutral venues

"[Those are] two of the main positions that are yet to be decided. They realise what advantage a home advantage is.

"But the only thing you could say to counter that is there is going to be no crowd regardless if you have got home advantage or not.

"I think what these clubs are doing is basically using things like this as leverage to say 'well, OK, we won't play but if we do play at neutral grounds then we want to make sure there is no relegation'. I think that is just a starting point."

Nicholas: PL season should finish in UK

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas remains confident the 2019/20 Premier League season can be concluded, with the UK government due to announce a review of lockdown restrictions on May 7.

"Can Soccer Saturday go to Australia and do it? Well, I would be absolutely chuffed to do that, and I am sure Jeff [Stelling] and the boys would be absolutely jumping through hoops if that could be the case for us!" Nicholas told Sky Sports News.

"I am not really that fussed. I know Gary Neville and a few of the other guys have been suggesting if there is a safe haven [then] let's go there and play the games.

"My preference would still be to do it back in England, get the games done [at] neutral venues. Because you can't have fans what difference does it make?

"It is tough enough for the footballers because there is no crowd, no drama, no tension that they feel is build up.

"Although as professionals they will feel the tension, but it is different, the reaction is different. They don't get the response of the crowd, that whole thing is going to be so unusual to watch and witness.

"But we have seen a little bit of that in previous games in the past and international games.

"My preference would always be let's get it back to where it belongs which is in the country and get the season over and done with.

"Let's play the games because it is just about getting the games back. I take this overseas thing and understand where they are coming from but I am pretty confident actually that they can get it done here in the UK."