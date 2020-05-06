PFA's Gordon Taylor concerned for players with deals ending

Pedro and Willian have contracts at Chelsea that are expiring at the end of June

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor has warned of a “difficult situation” facing players and clubs, with some deals set to expire before the English season can be completed.

Sky Sports News understands the Premier League is working towards a behind-closed-doors resumption in mid-June, but players including Liverpool's Adam Lallana, Chelsea duo Willian and Pedro, and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser will see their contracts expire on June 30.

Taylor says players who are not being retained throughout the divisions will find it hard to sign for another club if football across the leagues is extended, adding it is also uncertain if clubs that have asked players to take pay cuts will be allowed to make transfers in the future.

"If the season were to commence again, we'd initially be hoping if a player had a contract due to end on June 30 and it needed to be extended, you'd hope for the integrity of the competition that would be applied to all players," Taylor told Sky Sports News.

Adam Lallana's six-year spell at Liverpool is set to end this summer

"But clubs have taken the opinion that they have certain players they would [want to] inform were not being retained, and have other players who they would ask if they are willing to extend temporarily.

"And [there are also] other players who are under contract where they would have new offers made to them - again that is quite a difficult process.

"It all depends on whether the season is extended but if it goes beyond the end of June then special arrangements would need to be made.

"Normally players would need to be told [if they are being retained] by the third Saturday in May, which I believe is May 16.

"But, of course, if they are not being retained and the season is extended, it will be very difficult for them during that period to get another club because registrations would not be accepted.

"And even then clubs who have not asked players to take wage deferrals would want some special consideration.

"Whereas those clubs who have deferrals in place or have asked players to take cuts - [there is a question mark over] whether they would be able to be [active] in the transfer market looking for other players when they have not fulfilled their [initial] obligation to their players."

Players 'will make their own assessment of risk'

Top-flight club captains are set to consult with the Premier League on Monday on health and safety issues around a return to football and Taylor insisted the players need reassurances before a return to action is contemplated.

"As you might expect, they wish to be fully informed and - as in the past - the Premier League have agreed to do that, to have meetings whereby player representatives and club captains are able to ask any question that they wish," Taylor said.

"Medical experts and club doctors are [also] involved in this in order to give the players the assurance that they need.

"There will be questions on a club-by-club basis but above all the players don't want to be intimidated. They want to be part of that process and fully understand it and be able to almost make their own assessment of the risk, putting in mind they have responsibilities to their families and loved ones, and of course, themselves."

'Strange times need strange solutions'

Taylor admitted there remains a huge amount of uncertainty about the prospect of football returning any time soon but says the game will only be back when it is absolutely safe.

"The reason why there is a feeling that it is going to be difficult to get over all of these obstacles is because health and safety has to come first," he said.

"Even though the world needs a healthy economy to keep going, it's not necessarily parallel. It's that the economy comes second but it's a case of how long?

"The situation is changing by the day, by the week, by the month. Nevertheless, the world has to start turning again some time, but it's just how soon that will happen?

"The water will be tested and if it's not right then it won't happen, and if things do go well then it will be possible.

"It won't be perfect as I am sure everyone understands. Football can't be in front of crowds and behind closed doors will be different, but it might be achievable. These are strange times and it needs strange solutions."

Taylor: Shortened matches not my idea

Taylor also tried to clear up some confusion after he was quoted this week as raising the possibility of football being played with shorter halves in a bid to safely complete the season in a short space of time.

"I'm not certain at all how that has come about," Taylor added.

"All I was saying was that there were a number of options to consider, and just last week we had a meeting with the FA, the Premier League and the Football League.

"All of these issues were being discussed and the Football Association said it's possible to increase the number of substitutes if the games are quite compressed, and it's also possible for games to be considered for 40 minutes each way as opposed to 45 minutes.

"That advice came from the Football Association and the referees, who are responsible for the laws of the game. It wasn't my suggestion I was talking about some of the options that were put forward legitimately, and that was a legitimate proposal that was put forward."