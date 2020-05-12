Premier League to hold conference calls with captains, managers and medical experts

Premier League managers and captains such as Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson will be involved in the talks

The Premier League is expected to hold conference calls with club captains, managers and medical experts on Wednesday.

The meetings will include representatives from the Professional Footballers' Association [PFA] and League Managers Association [LMA] and focus on the issue of player welfare.

Clubs hope to resume training on Monday, but only if there is an agreement with players and managers following the coronavirus pandemic.

It is anticipated the calls will take place before the Premier League, and other representatives in English football, hold talks with the Government on Thursday.

"It is right the players voice their concerns," Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said on Monday. "It is right that they will have concerns and questions and we need to hear those first.

"The clubs have been very clear that the players have to be consulted properly and that their concerns have to be heard."

Masters revealed the concept of isolating entire squads in a secure environment has been discussed, but it was not the 'favoured route'.

"Ultimately, in the judgement of medical professionals, which I am not, they think that the formula they have created is it safe and appropriate," he said.

"We want to remain in step with government and the authorities. We want to remain in step with the mood of football supporters. I think really the talk at the moment should be about the tentative steps we are taking now that the announcements have been made about going back to training and only once players have been consulted."

The Premier League cannot yet confirm whether it will return on June 12, and clubs have discussed the possibility of up to four weeks in training before resuming any games.

Clubs will hold a further shareholder meeting on Monday.