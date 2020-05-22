Coronavirus: Premier League clubs face second round of testing on Friday

Premier League clubs returned to training this week

Premier League clubs will undergo a second round of coronavirus testing on Friday.

Prenetics - the biotechnology company leading the Project Screen consortium that won the contract to test Premier League players and staff - say tests can take up to 48 hours to process and new results are expected to be published this weekend.​​

The Premier League will only publish the latest figures, which will also include the results from Norwich's first round after they were the only club not to feature in the first wave, after all 20 clubs have carried out tests.

Each club can receive up to 100 tests a week over two slots, which is aimed to assist clubs with a return to training during the global pandemic.

0:39 PFA Director of Player Welfare Michael Bennett has urged players to contact the organisation if they are suffering from anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic PFA Director of Player Welfare Michael Bennett has urged players to contact the organisation if they are suffering from anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League revealed on Tuesday there were six positive tests for coronavirus from three clubs across a total of 748 tests after the first phase of mass testing.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan have since been confirmed as among those positive cases.

The latest tests will not include the results of those already confirmed cases as they must remain in self-isolation for seven days following their diagnosis.

Premier League officials, medical experts and representatives from all 20 sides held talks on Monday via a video conference call and agreed to stage one - non-contact and in small groups - of the return to training protocols.

The Premier League have previously stressed games will only be played again when it is "safe and appropriate", with a targeted June 12 return date described as "flexible".