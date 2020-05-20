Adrian Mariappa: Watford defender reveals positive coronavirus test

Adrian Mariappa has tested positive for coronavirus

Adrian Mariappa has revealed he is the Watford player who tested positive for coronavirus.

Mariappa was one of six positive results to come back from the first round of Premier League testing this week, along with two members of Watford staff and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

The 33-year-old defender said he had not displayed any symptoms prior to being informed of his positive result on Tuesday and will now self-isolate for seven days, with a view to being tested again next week.

"It's quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus," Mariappa told Telegraph Sport.

"If it wasn't for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I'd never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That's obviously quite a strange thought."

Watford club captain Troy Deeney revealed earlier this week his decision to not return to non-contact small group training amid concerns for his own son's health, as well as that of BAME players.

The Professional Footballers' Association has asked the Premier League to conduct further research into the effect of coronavirus on players from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Mariappa said he has felt "as fit as ever" during lockdown, while following a personalised fitness plan, but his immediate focus is with his family.

"I live with three of my children, who are five, nine and 11, and my partner and, obviously, now I'm a bit worried about them," he said.

"They are all fine and are not showing any symptoms, but you can't help but think about it and keep your distance once you know you've tested positive."