Premier League restart: Goodison Park Merseyside derby decision could be made on Wednesday

Everton take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on June 21, live on Sky Sports

A decision on whether the Merseyside derby on June 21 should be played at Goodison Park or a neutral venue could be made as soon as Wednesday.

The safety advisory group of Liverpool City Council met on Monday to discuss the matter - but require further information around holding the fixture at Everton's home ground, as previously planned before the coronavirus crisis.

If the City Council receives that information, a decision could come as early as Wednesday morning.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson told Sky Sports News: "We are hopeful that, subject to the requested information being with us, we can arrange a meeting of the ground safety advisory group for Wednesday morning, to then make a final decision in everyone's interest."

The derby was one of only two games in the initial rounds of Premier League fixtures published on Friday to have 'venue TBC' at the side of it, with all other games in the restart having been given the go-ahead to be played at the usual home venue.

Everton are understood to be happy to host the fixture, where local rivals Liverpool could wrap up the title with a win, if closest challengers Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17.

The other match still to be confirmed is Manchester City's game against Liverpool on July 2.

The derby had been on a list of fixtures which the UK's football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said local forces had requested to be played at a neutral venue due to public health fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Merseyside Police appeared to contradict DCC Roberts by saying they were happy to police matches in Liverpool.

The Reds can secure the title with six more points irrespective of what City do, which means they could wrap up the title at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, June 24.