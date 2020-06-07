Premier League: Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson now supports home and away fixtures

Joe Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, says he would now be in favour of the Merseyside derby taking place at Everton's Goodison Park ground later this month.

Liverpool could potentially wrap up a first Premier League title at Everton on June 21, in both sides' first match back since the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic three months ago.

A fear of fans congregating outside Goodison Park or Anfield led to speculation the game could be held at a neutral venue - but Merseyside Police have said there were no objections from the force to holding games at either ground.

Anderson has previously voiced his opposition to the season restarting on a home-and-away basis, because of the risk of supporters gathering outside stadiums.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could potentially secure the Premier League title in the Merseyside derby on June 21

But he has now withdrawn his complaint, telling The Athletic: "We are in a better place than we were four weeks ago and we've been able to convey why it's so important nobody congregates outside or near grounds.

"We have had the opportunity since then to speak to fans, and the clubs have done their part and got the message across that the supporters need to stay away.

Jurgen Klopp says it is not the right time to discuss expensive signings while there's so much financial uncertainty in the game

"Both clubs have made it clear. [Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp has made it clear.

"So I would have no objection to the games being played at our clubs' home grounds, both the derby at Goodison and Liverpool's games at Anfield."

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says it is important not to rush into the new Premier League season and believes the players should get time to rest once the current campaign finishes

The issue will be on the agenda on Monday at a meeting of Liverpool City Council's Safety Advisory Group.

Liverpool need just two victories from their final nine fixtures to claim a first top-flight crown in 30 years, but they will be able to wrap it up at Goodison Park if second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson thinks supporters have got the message they need to stay away from grounds hosting Premier League fixtures

