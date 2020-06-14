Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Dean Henderson to become Manchester United and England No 1

Dean Henderson was called up to the senior England squad for the first time last October

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson has "proved" he will go on to become first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United and England.

Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan as No 1 at Sheffield United, earning promotion from the Championship under Chris Wilder in his first before impressing this term in the top flight.

Manchester United are expected to grant academy product Henderson permission to see out the elongated 2019/20 campaign at Bramall Lane, ahead of its resumption on June 17, with discussions ongoing over where his future lies next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Henderson to be No 1 at Old Trafford in the future

"Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically," said Solskjaer. "We're looking at that in terms of where he's going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.

"This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England's No 1 and Man United's No 1 at some point."

A Villa vs Sheff Utd Live on

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

Manchester United sit two points ahead of the Blades, having played a game more, as both clubs target European qualification with Wilder unable to call upon Henderson due to the terms of his loan when the sides meet at Old Trafford on June 24, live on Sky Sports.

First-choice Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea signed a new four-year deal, with the option for a further year, last September, but Solskjaer is in no doubt about the progress 23-year-old Henderson continues to make.

"It's not my job to keep the players happy or in the team or out of it. Part of it is their responsibility of performing and doing well.

"Dean has made some great choices over the years and developed fantastically - and still is."

Sheffield United visit Aston Villa on the opening night of the return of the Premier League this Wednesday

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.