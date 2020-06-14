Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Dean Henderson to become Manchester United and England No 1
Tottenham vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday from 8pm; Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live on Sky Sports PL on Wednesday from 4:30pm
Last Updated: 14/06/20 4:35pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson has "proved" he will go on to become first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United and England.
Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan as No 1 at Sheffield United, earning promotion from the Championship under Chris Wilder in his first before impressing this term in the top flight.
Manchester United are expected to grant academy product Henderson permission to see out the elongated 2019/20 campaign at Bramall Lane, ahead of its resumption on June 17, with discussions ongoing over where his future lies next season.
"Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically," said Solskjaer. "We're looking at that in terms of where he's going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.
"This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England's No 1 and Man United's No 1 at some point."
Manchester United sit two points ahead of the Blades, having played a game more, as both clubs target European qualification with Wilder unable to call upon Henderson due to the terms of his loan when the sides meet at Old Trafford on June 24, live on Sky Sports.
First-choice Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea signed a new four-year deal, with the option for a further year, last September, but Solskjaer is in no doubt about the progress 23-year-old Henderson continues to make.
"It's not my job to keep the players happy or in the team or out of it. Part of it is their responsibility of performing and doing well.
"Dean has made some great choices over the years and developed fantastically - and still is."
