Black Lives Matter: Tottenham and Man Utd players take a knee at kick-off

0:23 Tottenham and Manchester United players took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter ahead of their Premier League match Tottenham and Manchester United players took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter ahead of their Premier League match

Tottenham and Manchester United players took a knee at kick-off as Premier League teams continued to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The players and match officials followed the example set by Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday by taking a knee for around 10 seconds following referee Jonathan Moss's opening whistle.

As will be the case across the Premier League, the players had their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts.

You can watch Spurs vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Earlier on Friday, Norwich and Southampton also took a knee at kick-off in their game at Carrow Road.

0:22 Norwich and Southampton took a knee to support Black Lives Matter Norwich and Southampton took a knee to support Black Lives Matter

Saints scored three second-half goals to pile the pressure on Norwich who suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond all got on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win to lift the visitors up to 13th in the Premier League.