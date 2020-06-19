Tottenham vs Manchester United preview

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Team news

Tottenham will hand a fitness test to Giovani Lo Celso ahead of their Premier League resumption against Manchester United. Lo Celso has been suffering from an injury since March but was unable to get proper treatment during the lockdown.

Dele Alli is banned, but manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko will all start.

4:22 Ahead of Friday's game, we take a look back at the best goals scored in previous Spurs vs Man Utd meetings including strikes from Ryan Giggs, Dele Alli and David Beckham

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be available for United's trip to London. Long-term injury victims due to back and ankle problems respectively, the coronavirus suspension has allowed the pair time to return to fitness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones will miss the trip to north London through injury, while 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi has recently linked up with the first-team squad.

1:16 Take a look back at Tottenham's Premier League season so far

How to follow

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Friday 19th June 8:00pm

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 5pm before Norwich vs Southampton; kick-off at 8.15pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

You can also join the new Sky Sports Watchalong on Sky Sports Football.

Opta stats

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games against Manchester United, last losing three in a row back in October 2010 (four in a row).

Manchester United are looking to record consecutive away Premier League wins against Spurs for the first time since a run of six in a row between September 2001 and February 2007.

This will be Manchester United's first-ever Premier League visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Red Devils have so far won at every London ground in which they've played in the Premier League, one of just four clubs to have done so (along with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham).

Tottenham have never won a competitive match in June, drawing 1-1 with Barnsley in the second tier in 1947, losing 0-2 against Luzern in the 1995 Intertoto Cup, and losing last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Manchester United's only previous competitive matches in June came in the 1965 Fairs Cup semi-final, with United losing both legs against Ferencvaros.

Tottenham lost their last home league game, 2-3 against Wolves. The last time they lost back-to-back home league games was in January 2019, with those defeats coming against Wolves and Manchester United.

Charlie's prediction

It is a cracker. This always falls into the category of a big game, especially with Jose Mourinho facing his old club once again. Everybody is jumping on the Manchester United bandwagon with the potential link-up of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. They are waiting for United to come to life.

I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a great job considering the pressure he was under, but they are no closer to the top two, and I don't see them making the top four.

1:28 Take a look back at Manchester United's Premier League season so far

Tottenham needed a rest as they were in meltdown. I look at Harry Kane who will be back for them, and that is a huge boost. That being said, Jose will not know what his best defence is but I imagine he will have been working hard on it - there is no Dele Alli for Tottenham too.

A lack of fans will take an edge off it for the players. It will be 30 minutes or so that is needed to get going for these two, but I cannot separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.