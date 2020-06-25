Chelsea vs Man City team news: Gabriel Jesus on bench for City, Olivier Giroud starts again

Gabriel Jesus was named on the bench for Man City at Chelsea

Manchester City will start without a striker against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Gabriel Jesus named on the bench.

City are without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has undergone knee surgery after suffering an injury in Monday's victory over Burnley, but start with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez in a front three.

Aymeric Laporte returns to the starting XI in one of six changes; he replaces Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker is in for Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy comes in for Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan replaces David Silva, Sterling comes in for Aguero and De Bruyne comes in for Phil Foden.

2:24 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Burnley in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud starts again for Chelsea, as Frank Lampard makes two changes from the win over Aston Villa. Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes out, replaced by Christian Pulisic, while Ross Barkley is in for Mateo Kovacic.

Defender Fikayo Tomori is still sidelined with a muscle complaint and could be a week away from being ready to feature. Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in training but not match fit so will miss out.

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Aston Villa in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The teams

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Caballero, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Kovacic, James, Gilmour

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Jesus, Zinchenko, Sane, David Silva, Otamendi, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer

How can Liverpool win the title tonight?

Liverpool are two points away from securing the title after their Palace win, meaning the runaway Premier League table leaders will be crowned champions if Man City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday.

If Man City do beat Chelsea, then we're in for a head-to-head showdown when Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Thursday, July 2 live on Sky Sports Premier League. In that scenario, Liverpool would need just a point against City at the Etihad to win the league.

If City beat Chelsea and then Liverpool on July 2, the Reds then have the chance to secure the title if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday July 5 at Anfield, live on Sky Sports.

How to follow

Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Man City in our dedicated live blog here.

Highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after FT.

If Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea, Sky Sports will be on air with a Liverpool title winners special show on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News from 10pm.

