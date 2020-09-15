Premier League Power Rankings: Chelsea's Reece James top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Chelsea full-back Reece James soared to the form chart summit after netting a long-range stunner during the 3-1 win at Brighton, reclaiming the lead just 100 seconds after Leandro Trossard (No 10) had levelled the scores.

The 20-year-old then secured his table-topping standing by assisting Kurt Zouma (No 5), who fired past Mat Ryan courtesy of a deflection.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah sealed runner-up spot with a hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Leeds, converting two penalties and fizzing a sumptuous strike through a crowd past Illan Meslier.

A new-look Everton were impressive in their 1-0 victory against Tottenham, with stopper Jordan Pickford (No 3) making five saves to keep a clean sheet, while Lucas Digne (No 6) set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 11) for the winner.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel (No 4) shone during his debut in the 3-0 win at Fulham, doubling the Gunners' lead early in the second half while looking composed defensively and on the ball.

Gabriel attempted a match-topping 114 passes during the 3-0 win over Fulham

Jeff Hendrick (No 7) and Callum Wilson (No 17) scored on their Newcastle debuts to claim three points against West Ham, while Vicente Guaita (No 7) helped Crystal Palace secure a 1-0 win over Southampton with a string of saves.

Wolves centre-back Romain Saiss (No 9) was also among the top performers after scoring in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United and producing team-topping numbers for passes completed, aerials won, clearances and blocks.

Each club's top player

The Power Rankings formula favours defenders during the first rounds, with attackers likely to pile into the top end as the weeks go by - but ever-present Jamie Vardy and Salah still broke through to top their respective club rankings.