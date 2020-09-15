The Super 6 Podcast: With Laura Woods and Adebayo Akinfenwa

The Super 6 Podcast has launched!

Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods and Championship striker Adebayo Akinfenwa are joining forces this season for the launch of a brand new podcast series from Super 6.

Launched last Thursday, The Super 6 Podcast will give a unique glance into the latest goings on in the Premier League, Championship and beyond.

With behind-the-scenes gossip, prizes up for grabs and must-not-miss guests, the podcast will leave listeners raring to go for the weekend's action.

"If you like playing Super 6, that's brilliant, but we're going to have a lot more coming out of the show, not just Bayo's insight in terms of his footballing experiences, but tips and a lot of fun from both sides," said Woods.

"I've been in the game for 20-plus years so you're going to be getting the inside track," said Akinfenwa. "It's not gonna be heavy, we're gonna give you the real deal and I'm really looking forward to it."

Super 6 spokesman Kevin Brain said: "With over a million players each Saturday on the country's most popular free-to-play football prediction game, we know there's a strong community of Super 6 followers.

"The aim of the podcast isn't to teach players the ins and outs of the game, it's to provide some insight into elite football, touching on personal experiences from both Laura and Bayo.

"There will be some serious football chat as well as tips on the next round of Super 6 fixtures."

The Super 6 Podcast will be produced by the award-winning audio production company, Listen Entertainment.

It will be available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube & all other good podcast channels.

About Super 6

Super 6 makes its return!

Super 6 is the UK's leading free-to-play prediction game, created by Sky Sports. Players have to correctly predict the score of six selected games to claim the jackpot prize of at least £250,000, although currently, a whopping £1m is up for grabs if you land six out of six predictions.

Last season alone, Super 6 handed out over £1.8m in prize money to its two million plus players.

About Listen

Listen launched in 2019 as a leading producer of world-class content across all audio sectors. Listen's award-winning team are a key supplier of audio content to brands, agencies, broadcasters and digital platforms.

Listen's podcast clients include BBC Sounds, Audible, Spotify, MTV, Vodafone, BMW, Churchill, Fiverr, NHS, Starbucks, Stylist Magazine, Harper Collins, Allergan, Science Museum, Wiley Research, Help Musicians UK, Mental Health First Aid England, CIPD, Attitude Magazine and more.