Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Aston Villa interested in Chelsea midfielders

Chelsea duo Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both wanted by Aston Villa

Aston Villa are interested in Chelsea duo Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but Premier League rules mean they can only pursue a loan deal for one of them.

As reported by Sky Sports News last week, Villa head coach Dean Smith wants another midfielder to add to his ranks before the transfer deadline on October 5.

However, having already spent £85m in this window, the Midlands club are now only in the market for a loan player.

1:11 The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Aston Villa's loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and how it can aid Villa captain Jack Grealish The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Aston Villa's loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and how it can aid Villa captain Jack Grealish

Despite an interest in both players, league regulations state that only one loan is allowed between the same two Premier League clubs.

It is not clear whether Chelsea would allow either Barkley or Loftus-Cheek to leave - both have featured for Frank Lampard's team already this season.

Live MNF Live on

Barkley played 90 minutes of Chelsea's Carabao Cup win over Barnsley on Wednesday night, scoring the Blues' third goal.

Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, was left out having featured in the opening-day win against Brighton in the Premier League.

The addition of Kai Havertz to the ranks of attacking midfield players means both Barkley and Loftus-Cheek have slipped down the pecking order somewhat at Stamford Bridge.

1:03 Chelsea’s new signing Kai Havertz scored three goals in his third appearance for the club as the Blues hit Barnsley for six in the third round of the Carabao Cup Chelsea’s new signing Kai Havertz scored three goals in his third appearance for the club as the Blues hit Barnsley for six in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.