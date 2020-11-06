Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son on Premier League Player of the Month shortlist for October

Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are on the shortlist for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for October.

Spurs forwards Kane and Son have been in scintillating form so far this season, with 14 goals and 10 assists between them in the Premier League.

Son's winner at Burnley last month was the 29th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal, placing them joint-second behind former Chelsea pair Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on the competition's all-time list.

Image: Thiago Silva helped Chelsea keep three clean sheets in the Premier League during October

Their form has taken Jose Mourinho's side to third place in the table at this early stage, just two points behind leaders and current champions Liverpool.

The eight-man shortlist for October also includes Chelsea defender Thiago Silva - who helped his team record three clean sheets throughout the month - and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who scored against former club Sheffield United last weekend.

Image: Jack Grealish has scored four goals and registered four assists so far this season

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish makes the list after an outstanding performance in the 7-2 victory over Liverpool, in which he scored two goals and provided three assists.

There are also places for Wolves' Conor Coady following an unbeaten month for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, as well as Southampton forward Che Adams and West Ham's Pablo Fornals - who both scored twice and made one assist during October.