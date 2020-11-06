Tottenham's Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho on Premier League shortlist for October awards

Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are on the shortlist for October's Premier League Player of the Month award, while Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has been nominated for the manager's prize.

Spurs forwards Kane and Son have been in scintillating form so far this season, with 14 goals and 10 assists between them in the Premier League.

Son's winner at Burnley last month was the 29th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal, placing them joint-second behind former Chelsea pair Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on the competition's all-time list.

Image: Thiago Silva helped Chelsea keep three clean sheets in the Premier League during October

Their form has taken Mourinho's side - who are unbeaten since the opening day of the season - to third place in the table at this early stage, just two points behind leaders and current champions Liverpool.

The eight-man player shortlist for October also includes Chelsea defender Thiago Silva - who helped his team record three clean sheets throughout the month - and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who scored against former club Sheffield United last weekend.

Image: Jack Grealish has scored four goals and registered four assists so far this season

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish makes the list after an outstanding performance in the 7-2 victory over Liverpool, in which he scored two goals and provided three assists.

There are also places for Wolves' Conor Coady following three clean sheets and an unbeaten month, as well as Southampton forward Che Adams and West Ham's Pablo Fornals - who both scored twice and made one assist during October.

Image: Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has been nominated for October's Premier League Manager of the Month award

Joining Mourinho on a five-man manager shortlist is Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith and West Ham's David Moyes.

EA SPORTS Player of the Month shortlist for October: Che Adams, Conor Coady, Pablo Fornals, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Thiago Silva, Kyle Walker

Barclays Manager of the Month shortlist for October: Nuno Espirito Santo, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Dean Smith

Budweiser Goal of the Month for October: Yves Bissouma, Everton v BRIGHTON; Timo Werner (1st goal) CHELSEA v Southampton; Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle v MANCHESTER UNITED; Manuel Lanzini, Spurs v WEST HAM; Ross Barkley, Leicester v ASTON VILLA; Patrick Bamford (3rd goal) Aston Villa v LEEDS; Michail Antonio WEST HAM v Manchester City; Tom Cairney, FULHAM v Crystal Palace