Tottenham vs Man City team news: Steven Bergwijn starts, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero on bench

Steven Bergwijn starts for Tottenham against Man City on Saturday Night Football, with Gareth Bale on the bench, while Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are also on the City bench.

Netherlands forward Bergwijn scored on his Spurs debut in the corresponding fixture last year but missed the international break due to an unspecified injury.

That means Gareth Bale drops to the bench for Spurs.

Image: Steven Bergwijn is back in the Spurs starting XI

Erik Lamela (Achilles) doesn't make the squad, while Matt Doherty is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

For City, Sterling and Aguero both start on the bench as they fail to fully recover; Aguero has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury and Sterling pulled out of the England squad earlier this week with a calf problem.

Joao Cancelo starts at left-back, Gabriel Jesus once again starts up front, with Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez either side of him.

Image: Sergio Aguero is only fit enough for the bench against Spurs

Bernardo Silva also starts, with Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden on the bench.

City skipper Fernandinho, recently sidelined with a muscular injury, is now out after suffering gastroenteritis, while defenders Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy also don't make the squad.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Son, Bergwijn, Kane

Subs: Hart, Bale, Rodon, Lo Celso, Moura, Davies, Vinicius

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Foden, Garcia

