Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has topped the form chart after converting his match-winning penalty against West Brom with a retaken attempt, having scored twice and assisted in the 3-1 win at Everton a fortnight ago.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse led the pack going into the international break but slipped into runner-up spot after a 1-1 draw at Wolves, recording team-topping numbers for possession won, touches and crosses.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 3) soared back into the upper rungs of the form chart with a double during Everton's 3-2 win over Fulham, extending his season tally to a chart-topping 10 goals.

Tottenham stopper Hugo Lloris (No 4) made five saves to keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Manchester City and leapfrog in-form team-mates Harry Kane (No 5) and Heung-Min Son (No 8) in the rankings.

5:07 A round-up of all the games from matchweek nine in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham scored for the second league game running in his third successive start as Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win at Newcastle, with team-mates Kurt Zouma (No 10) and Hakim Ziyech (No 11) also in impressive form.

Lukasz Fabianski (No 6) made a string of saves to help West Ham claim three points at Sheffield United, while Diogo Jota (No 9) stepped up to the plate once again as injury-ravaged Liverpool cruised to 3-0 win over Leicester.

Each club's top player

Numerous goalkeepers topped their respective club's form chart this week, including Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Burnley), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Lloris and Fabianski.

Notably, Jack Grealish slipped out of the top 10 for the first time this season after the latest round of fixtures - but still retained his chart-topping standing at Aston Villa.

Kings of the Premier League: October XI

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate returns to your screens on the first Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

The third episode will air on Friday, December 4, with repeats over the weekend and on-demand, and will run throughout the first four months of the Premier League season.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune into Sky Sports Premier League to find out...