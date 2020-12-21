Coronavirus: Seven new positive tests at Premier League clubs in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed seven positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.

A total of 1,569 players and club staff members were tested between December 14-20; the seven people who have tested positive are self-isolating.

It is a slight rise from last week's tally of six positive tests, but is the second successive week of single-figure positive tests.

Last week's total of six was the lowest number of positive tests in a week's round of Premier League testing since November 9.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 14 December and Sunday 20 December, 1,569 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were seven new positive tests.

"Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

Previous Premier League test results