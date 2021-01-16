FA continues to monitor player celebrations after possible breaches of Covid protocols

The FA will continue to monitor how players celebrate after some teams seemed to break Covid protocols during Saturday's Premier League fixtures.

Wolves players were spotted in a pre-match huddle indoors and the club promoted goal celebration pictures on Twitter following their 3-2 defeat by West Brom.

Baggies players were also seen hugging in close-proximity celebrations at the final whistle following Sam Allardyce's first victory in charge of the club.

There were further celebrations within close contact between Chelsea and Brighton players after goals scored in their victories against Fulham and Leeds respectively.

1:22 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says clubs should practice goal celebrations to comply with coronavirus protocols

The Premier League sent out updated guidelines to clubs last week asking for players to avoid coming into close contact, including hugging during goal celebrations, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the sport.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports News on Friday, the FA has responsibility for ensuring appropriate player behaviour on the pitch, but the league would "step in if necessary".

0:28 Leicester's James Maddison celebrated his goal against Southampton with his team-mates at a socially safe distance.

The top-flight season has continued despite the country entering a third lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, with some questioning the safety and merits of playing on with matches being postponed and players regularly missing games to align with protocols.

The topic of players coming into close proximity to each other has caused debate within the Premier League.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola stressed it would be "difficult" for players to follow the guidance.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Masters said: "All we're asking is that players adjust to the situation. I think they understand that we're in a fortunate position.

Image: Brighton's Neal Maupay celebrates his goal against Leeds by hugging Alexis Mac Allister

"We're able to play, we're able to carry on, we're able to ply our trade while millions of others aren't, and obviously the rules are in place to keep people safe. You've got to follow the rules and also set a good example.

"So we're asking players not to group hug, we're asking players to change their behaviours around those social moments at the beginning and end of games, and I'm sure they'll adjust accordingly.

"I think that all sport is played in the moment, it's played with emotion, and I think if we set ourselves a target of perfection we'll fall short, but I think it's ok to ask people to adjust."

'Passion of the game can't be removed'

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says players being asked to not celebrate with each other is a sign of "the world we live in" at present, but it is a tough ask for them to contain their emotions after scoring important goals.

Mount scored the only goal as Chelsea edged past a 10-man Fulham side at Craven Cottage to claim their first win in four league games.

0:19 Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says the passion of the game cannot be taken away as the England international was seen celebrating with his team-mates after he scored against Fulham

The England international was seen celebrating with his team-mates following his strike in the 78th minute.

Mount said: "That's the world we live in, but it's the passion of football. You score a goal, you're playing with your team-mates, you work hard the whole game - it's passion.

"You want to celebrate with each other, but that's the world we live in at the moment. You've got to try and be careful with that.

"But it's the passion of the game, you don't want to take that away too much."

0:33 West Ham boss David Moyes says players are doing a 'great job' and 'will make mistakes' amid criticism of breaking Covid-19 protocols when celebrating in groups

Allardyce: Even I wanted to kiss him

West Brom boss Allardyce admitted after his side's derby victory against Wolves that it is tough for players not to celebrate - especially after the Baggies' struggles this campaign.

Allardyce said: "It's difficult to control your players in that particular moment - we can talk about it as much as we want.

0:43 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says it's very difficult to control players' emotions after scoring a goal, as his players celebrated in close proximity during their win at Wolves

"But in the position that we're in and the length it's been since we've won a game - and the way we've won the game scoring three goals for only the second time this season - it's very difficult to control your emotions.

"Even I wanted to kiss him and that's saying something. I think they controlled themselves a little bit, I don't think it was totally out of control - but obviously you can understand why that happened."

The victory for West Brom sees them move to 11 points after 18 games - five points off of Burnley who are one place above the relegation zone having played a game less than Allardyce's men.