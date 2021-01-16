Wolves 2-3 West Brom: Sam Allardyce gets first win in charge to boost survival hopes

Sam Allardyce secured his first win as West Brom boss as they breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a 3-2 Black Country derby victory at Wolves.

Matheus Pereira (8) gave the visitors an early lead from the penalty spot after Willy Boly's foul on Callum Robinson, but Wolves hit back as two goals in five minutes from Fabio Silva (38) and Boly (43) to send them in at the break with the lead.

The topsy-turvy nature of the game didn't stop there as West Brom responded early in the second half through defender Semi Ajayi (52), before Pereira's second penalty of the afternoon - after Conor Coady brought down Robinson - sealed Allardyce's first win in charge of Albion.

Three points sees West Brom, who stay 19th, move onto 11 points, three adrift of safety. Meanwhile, Wolves' struggles continue. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are without a win in five league games and stay 14th.

What's next?

Up next for Wolves is a trip to Chorley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday; kick off 7.45pm.

Their next Premier League assignment is on Wednesday January 27 when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge; kick off 6pm.

Meanwhile, West Brom travel to West Ham in the premier League on Tuesday; kick off 6pm.