Premier League coronavirus cases: Eight positives in latest testing

The Premier League has confirmed eight positive coronavirus cases were recorded in the latest week of testing - half the number recorded last week.

The results were taken across two rounds of testing of 2,518 players and club staff - and represent another decrease in positives since the season-high 40 between December 28 and January 3.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

How many positive results this season? In total, the Premier League has recorded 231 positive results out of 36,615 tests this season (0.6 per cent)

Six Premier League matches have been called off due to coronavirus cases this season, most recently Villa's game at home to Everton on Sunday January 24.

Newcastle's game away at Villa on December 4, Everton vs Manchester City on December 28, Tottenham vs Fulham on December 30, Burnley vs Fulham on January 3 and Spurs' trip to Villa on January 13 were the other games called off.

The Premier League, along with the Football Association and the English Football League, recently released a joint statement reiterating the importance of following newly enhanced Covid-19 measures and have already begun rescheduling fixtures with Spurs playing out their meeting with Fulham in place of their cancelled game against Villa.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has also urged players to "change their behaviours" by following the updated on-field protocols, and referees have been told to remind players of the need to maintain social distancing as much as possible during games, particularly when celebrating goals.

