Premier League coronavirus cases: Eight positives in latest testing

Premier League recorded 16 positive cases recording last week following 36 a fortnight ago; six top-flight matches have been called off because of coronavirus cases this season, most recently Aston Villa's game at home to Everton

Monday 25 January 2021 16:18, UK

Premier League 1:38
The Premier League has confirmed a fall of coronavirus cases in the last week, Geraint Hughes reports

The Premier League has confirmed eight positive coronavirus cases were recorded in the latest week of testing - half the number recorded last week.

The results were taken across two rounds of testing of 2,518 players and club staff - and represent another decrease in positives since the season-high 40 between December 28 and January 3.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

How many positive results this season?

In total, the Premier League has recorded 231 positive results out of 36,615 tests this season (0.6 per cent)

Six Premier League matches have been called off due to coronavirus cases this season, most recently Villa's game at home to Everton on Sunday January 24.

Newcastle's game away at Villa on December 4, Everton vs Manchester City on December 28, Tottenham vs Fulham on December 30, Burnley vs Fulham on January 3 and Spurs' trip to Villa on January 13 were the other games called off.

Trending

The Premier League, along with the Football Association and the English Football League, recently released a joint statement reiterating the importance of following newly enhanced Covid-19 measures and have already begun rescheduling fixtures with Spurs playing out their meeting with Fulham in place of their cancelled game against Villa.

Also See:

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has also urged players to "change their behaviours" by following the updated on-field protocols, and referees have been told to remind players of the need to maintain social distancing as much as possible during games, particularly when celebrating goals.

Previous Premier League test results

  • Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
  • Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
  • Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
  • Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
  • Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
  • Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
  • Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.
  • Round 12: 16-22 Nov - 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 13: 23-29 Nov - 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.
  • Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec - 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.
  • Round 15: 7-13 Dec - 1,549 tested with six testing positive.
  • Round 16: 14-20 Dec - 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.
  • Round 17: 21-27 Dec - 1,479 tested with 18 testing positive.
  • Round 18: 28 Dec-3 Jan - 2,295 tests with 40 testing positive.
  • Round 19: 4-10 Jan - 2,593 tests with 36 testing positive.
  • Round 20: 11-17 Jan - 3,115 tests with 16 testing positive.
  • Round 21: 18-24 Jan - 2,518 tests with eight testing positive.
    Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

    Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

    One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports