Sheffield United and Southampton charged by Football Association after Bramall Lane clash

Sheffield United and Southampton have been charged with failing to control their players after tempers flared late on in the Saints' 2-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The incident came in the first of three minutes added on when United's John Fleck fouled Che Adams, the ex-Blade who was on the scoresheet in Southampton's win.

Fleck was shown a yellow card for the challenge, checked by VAR, but Saints players surrounded referee Paul Tierney demanding more, with United's Oli McBurnie and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard booked for their reactions.

An FA statement said: "It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute and they have until Monday (15/3/21) to respond."

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough have been hit with a similar charge following their 2-1 defeat at Swansea on Saturday.

2:15 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough

Boro, who had earlier seen a Marc Bola goal controversially ruled out, lost to a penalty awarded by referee Gavin Ward seven minutes into stoppage time, prompting frayed tempers on the final whistle.

An FA statement said: "Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle, and the club has until Monday (15/3/21) to provide a response."

VAR was in the spotlight again in Southampton's game on Wednesday night as a check for a Phil Foden penalty shout went unreversed, a decision Pep Guardiola described as 'in-cred-ible!'

With Manchester City's game against Saints level at 1-1, Foden went through on goal before attempting to round goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who had slid in to dispossess the England international.

McCarthy did not get the ball, making clear contact with Foden, and though the City man did initially go down, he bounced back onto his feet to retrieve the ball, looking to score.

4:03 Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says it's incredible that VAR didn't give Phil Foden a penalty after he was fouled by Alex McCarthy in their win over Southampton

He eventually had to recycle possession due to the tight angle, and after Jon Moss had initially waved play on, VAR Andrew Madley's intervention deemed there to have been no "clear and obvious error", much to the surprise of Guardiola.

Guardiola also noted contentious VAR calls in recent Fulham-Tottenham and Burnley-Arsenal games, and called for referees to explain the rules again to players and managers.

"I don't understand why Fulham disallowed the goal against Tottenham. I don't understand the hands from Arsenal vs Burnley. Another example is the penalty today," Guardiola said to Sky Sports.

"Jon (Moss) cannot see it, but the VAR is there, they don't whistle the penalty, it's incredible.

2:10 Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says he was 'surprised' at VAR's decision to deny Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden a penalty in their win over Southampton

"For a long time, maybe four or five years, never complain about the referees, but this action really is in-cred-ible. In-cred-ible.

"The VAR exists for when the referee don't see the action, they can make a mistake, that's why they review. But if there is a review and they didn't whistle the penalty for this action, I don't understand. Honestly. The same with Fulham and Arsenal.

"Maybe one day they will explain the rule for all of the managers and players."

1:13 Former Blackburn goalkeeper Brad Friedel explains how the Premier League could learn from American sports over how to communicate VAR decisions to fans

Guardiola added in his post-match press conference: "Hopefully one day they can explain what is going on. Jon, the referee, can't see it, but VAR, oh my god.

"Losing 2-5 I don't make a comment, after you win you can do it, otherwise it looks like an excuse. Ask the right people why they do it.

"It is incredible. Maybe one day they will explain the rules and the VAR. Hopefully one day they can explain what is going on. But the thing that made me so proud was the honesty from Phil."