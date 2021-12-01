Conor Gallagher: Leeds condemn homophobic abuse aimed at Crystal Palace midfielder

Leeds' Liam Cooper tweets "Football is for all" along with a picture of his rainbow armband which captains wear in solidarity with the LGBT+ community; The FA has previously said it is determined to drive the 'rent boy' slur out of football

Conor Gallagher is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea

Leeds United have condemned homophobic abuse aimed at Conor Gallagher during Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

"Chelsea rent boy" was chanted at the on-loan Palace midfielder during the game at Elland Road.

Leeds called the chant "unacceptable", while defender Liam Cooper tweeted "Football is for all" along with a picture of his rainbow armband which captains wear in solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

Great win under the lights. Football is for everyone 🌈 MOT pic.twitter.com/Yr64UH1VSR — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) December 1, 2021

The FA's Equality, Inclusion and Diversity Director, Edleen John told Sky Sports News back in August there is a determination to drive the rent boy slur out of the game and that it should be comparable to racist abuse.

"Overall the support from Leeds United supporters at last night's game with Crystal Palace was magnificent," a Leeds statement said.

"Once again the fans got behind the team and played a huge part in pushing the players on to get the late winner.

"However, we are aware of a homophobic chant directed at a Crystal Palace player and we want to be very clear that this is unacceptable.

"We will continue to work closely with Marching Out Together and all of our supporter groups to ensure that we do everything within our power to eradicate homophobia and any other form of discrimination from our football club."

Sky Sports News has contacted the FA for comment.

