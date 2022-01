Lucas Digne and Matty Cash struck by missile thrown by Everton fans after Aston Villa score at Goodison Park

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were both struck by a missile thrown by Everton fans while celebrating Aston Villa's goal that gave them a 1-0 lead at Goodison Park.

The pair were hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd following Emiliano Buendia's opener.

Cash and Digne - who joined Villa from Everton two weeks ago - were able to continue the game.

Police and Everton staff are investigating the incident, while Sky Sports News has contacted Everton for comment.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

