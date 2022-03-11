Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham this Saturday on Sky Sports; highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel; Play Super 6 on Saturday to win £1m
Friday 11 March 2022 16:33, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Saturday as Manchester United host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports.
Team News: Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana are available for Brighton's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.
Mwepu has been sidelined since early January with injury and illness and boss Graham Potter is keen to take things steadily, while Lallana returned to training last week.
Adam Webster (groin) is still out while Yves Bissouma has been managing a slight knee problem but should be available.
Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson, Roberts.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the squad having missed the last six matches with a groin problem.
Centre-back Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter Milan with a knock and will be assessed.
There are a few other niggles but manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting to have a virtually fully-fit squad.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Minamino, Origi, Firmino.
Jones Knows prediction
When plotting their way through the run-in, Liverpool fans will have had a ring around this fixture as a potential hiccup.
Even though they have won just three of their last 23 matches (90 minutes only) and head into this one on the back of four straight defeats, Brighton are a fiddly team for the big boys to negotiate their way past.
In their last 26 games against teams that finished in the top nine of the Premier League last season, Brighton have only lost four games by more than one goal. Included in that run is a 1-0 win at Anfield, a 1-1 draw with Klopp's men at the Amex last season and the 2-2 from earlier this campaign.
As you can see from that mini collection of results, Liverpool tend to have issues finding a way past Graham Potter's expansive and possession-based style. Due to Brighton's poor win strike rate I'm not keen on a home win at 11/2 but can totally see the argument for Brighton nicking a draw or losing by one goal - the winning margin in Liverpool's last three games has been just by a solitary goal.
Brighton's shots line is also worth a look. In five fixtures against Liverpool, Brighton have posted shot totals that read: 11, 13, 12, 12 and nine. Potter's men play through the lines quickly when given the chance and despite Liverpool having a very solid defensive record, space is afforded to the opposition as exploited by West Ham last weekend. They had 13 at Anfield and I'll be surprised if Brighton don't get into double figures.
And why not throw in some Brighton offsides for good measure? Liverpool's offside trap is a thing of beauty and although the markets have aligned their algorithms to the amount of opposition offsides in recent weeks, the 8/15 on Brighton to be caught offside three or more times should land when looking at the averages. Jurgen Klopp's men have caught teams offside 3.9 times per 90 minutes this season whilst Brighton were caught out five times in the reverse fixture.
My advice is to combine all three angles into a tasty same-game multi that involves Brighton to draw or lose by one, to have three or more offsides and nine or more shots. The 4/1 with Sky Bet looks pretty tidy to me.
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Brighton vs Liverpool in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team News: Brentford will have Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard available for Saturday's visit of Burnley.
The duo were forced off with knocks in last weekend's 3-1 win at Norwich but have been passed fit by boss Thomas Frank.
Bees' only absentee will be midfielder Josh Dasilva, who will serve the second match of his three-game suspension for a sending off against Newcastle last month.
Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.
Burnley captain Ben Mee is absent with a shin injury which kept him out against Chelsea last weekend.
Midfielder Dale Stephens has returned to training but will also not be involved in London
Forward Matej Vydra (dislocated elbow), Erik Pieters (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are all still out.
Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Richardson, Barnes, Cornet.
Jones Knows prediction
The fixture list is relenting for Brentford. After a run of nine straight games against teams in the top 10, fixtures with those around them in the table has sparked them back into life. I want to back them here.
Apart from against Manchester City, on all occasions this season when they have not won the match at home, Thomas Frank's side have won the expected-goals battle - even in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool and the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.
It is a process which is actually the sixth-best home record in the Premier League when it comes to expected goals. The 11/10 for a home win does look juicy.
With the fussy Paul Tierney in charge, a bet in the cards market has taken my fancy.
No referee has dished out more cards than Tierney this season (82) at a per-90 minute average of 4.2. Hopefully, he'll be busy booking Brentford players in this one.
Frank's side played with much more intensity and aggression in their 3-1 win at Norwich, making 18 fouls - a season high for them - and picked up five yellow cards.
That desire to press higher, rather than sit off, has been a common theme in their fixtures against teams in the bottom eight. They have averaged 32.5 booking points in those 10 fixtures this season and nine of those fixtures has seen them pick up 20 or more booking points. You can get 6/5 with Sky Bet on that happening again in this fixture with a referee that loves a card. That's a bet for me.
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Brentford vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane will be available for Manchester United's crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham.
The Red Devils were without the experienced trio for last weekend's chastening 4-1 derby loss to Manchester City but are set to be boosted by their returns for the visit of top-four rivals Spurs on Saturday evening.
Luke Shaw remains absent having first tested positive for Covid-19 last week and Scott McTominay is expected to miss out with a calf injury. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.
De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Cavani.
Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has suffered a fresh hamstring injury which will keep him out until the international break.
Sessegnon, who has a long history of similar problems, picked up the problem in Monday's 5-0 win over Everton.
Oliver Skipp (groin) remains out along with Japhet Tanganga (knee).
Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.
Jones Knows prediction
I'm having trust issues with both of these teams. Having confidence when making informed betting decisions is absolutely crucial to coming out in front, so this is a tough one. I've decided it's a case of which defence can I trust the most when it comes to making an outright call on the match. On that basis, Spurs just come out in front.
The reason for that could be Eric Dier. Antonio Conte has heralded Dier as "world class" and his importance to this Tottenham side looks clear to see. In 12 games where Dier has started in the Premier League as the central defender in a back three, Spurs have lost just once (W8, D3) and have conceded just seven goals, keeping seven clean sheets.
However, instead of backing Spurs, I'd much rather invest in Harry Kane being a decisive factor in this fixture such is his current ruthless touch in front of goal. In his last 12 Premier League appearances, the England forward has put aside his early season struggles and has netted nine times, posting a very impressive conversion rate of 17 per cent. He has also scored in four of Tottenham's last five Premier League away wins. I'm going to rinse and repeat our successful angle of last week in the win over Everton by backing Kane to score once (17/10), twice (11/1) and to net a hat-trick (66/1)
Opta stats...
How to follow: Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.
Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:
To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:
Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.
Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.
You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.
Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.