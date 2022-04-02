Man City vs Liverpool: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp ready for 'proper battle' as title race hots up

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are in a "proper battle" with Liverpool for the Premier League title, as Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next weekend's pivotal clash at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Watford in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off moved Klopp's side to the summit for a few hours before City beat Burnley 2-0 to reclaim top spot and remain a point clear.

The results set up a mouth-watering clash between City and Liverpool next Sunday at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports.

"The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they are going to win almost all the games - hopefully not the next one - but we will try to do the same," Guardiola said after the win at Turf Moor.

"When you arrive in May challenging to lift the title it means you have had an incredible season. Being here is because we work a lot and we have done that every single season.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 10th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"That is a lot of credit for the whole organisation. We will fight. The opponent is so tough and good, but they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that."

City and Liverpool were neck and neck in similar fashion in the 2018/19 season as both teams put together winning runs before Guardiola's side clinched the title by a point on the final day.

"People say 'experience' when you are old but it works when you get good lessons and you learn from them. What you have done in the past doesn't mean it will happen again," Guardiola added.

"Every game will be like this. We need to play these games with this target and we will try."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Burnley.

Klopp: You can't give an inch in title race

Meanwhile, Klopp insists they are not feeling any pressure in their title tussle with City and is looking forward to next weekend's potential title-decider.

"I really appreciate the situation we are in. I told the boys yesterday, if somebody would have told us in the summer that end of March, early April (we would be) in the situation we are in - in all competitions, won one trophy and a full squad available - we all would have taken it, absolutely," he said.

"The only better situation would have been - because in the cup competitions we couldn't be further - if we are 20 points ahead of City, but that's not possible actually.

"It's all fine like it is, so now enjoy the situation. We are not favourite in one of the competitions we are in, but who cares? We will give it a try.

"You can't give an inch, but being on top? I don't think about that, I was happy to win the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola says Manchester City had to adapt to difficult conditions in their win at Burnley, but felt his side was always fairly comfortable

"To keep in the title race we have to win our football games, it will be really tricky. The next Premier League game is a big one, we can't hide from that."

Having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.

"Because we were 14 points behind City, that means you are in trouble with qualifying for the Champions League if the others are not 15 points away as well, or 20 points," Klopp added.

"If you cannot become champions, we have to qualify for the Champions League and that's why there was no reason to think about anything different.

"And the rest came then. We had no influence in that, we had no chance to influence City's games since then.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Watford.

"I saw some of them. Even when they didn't win, the performance level was incredible. So we didn't really think about it.

"We wanted to qualify for the Champions League, we wanted to come in the cup competitions as far as possible and if possible win it, of course.

"The rest just happened while we were trying to play the best football possible.

"We didn't play the best football possible today but it was enough. I didn't expect we would be flying - it is unlikely after the international break it will be the best game of the season."

Manchester City are in Champions League action on Tuesday as they host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final; 8pm kick-off.

Liverpool are also in Champions League action on Tuesday as they go to Portugal to face Benfica in the first leg of their quarter-final; 8pm kick-off.

Then on Sunday April 10 it is a potential title-decider between the two sides at the Etihad as Liverpool go to Manchester City live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 4.30pm.