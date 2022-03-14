Man City and Liverpool fixtures, stats, table: How close is the Premier League title race?

Premier League champions drop two points with 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football; only four points separate City and Liverpool, with the Anfield side possessing a game in hand
Monday 14 March 2022 23:04, UK
We assess how the title race stands, the league table, results, fixtures, team and player stats, and compare the tussling giants...
Premier League champions City dropped two points with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football, meaning only four points separate them and Liverpool.
Liverpool have a game in hand, but face a tricky trip to Arsenal on Wednesday night, also on Sky Sports.
