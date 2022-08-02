Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m.

The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

He made 12 Premier League appearances last season but only started twice and it is understood he is keen to get more top-flight game time.

In late July, Sky Sports News reported that Chukwuemeka - who was part of the England U19 squad that lifted the European Championship title this summer - had no interest in discussing a new contract with the club he has been with since the age of 12.

Barcelona had shown an interest, while Borussia Dortmund enquired about signing him and Chukwuemeka was keen to talk to Dortmund about the possibility, having seen the opportunities given to other young England exports such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Steven Gerrard had previously confirmed he was part of his plans for the season, even though he was left out of the team's summer tour of Australia, saying: "The best thing for him would be to continue his training regime back at Bodymoor (Heath training centre)."

The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, along with teenagers Eddie Beach from Southampton and Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal.

