Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage

Additional matches for January have been selected for live Sky Sports coverage; Tottenham's trip to Fulham will feature on Monday Night Football on January 23; Newcastle's matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace will also be shown live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 16 November 2022 17:13, UK
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage.
The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
They face Spurs first on Sunday January 15, before welcoming Man Utd to the Emirates a week later. Both matches will kick-off at 4.30pm.
Tottenham's trip to Fulham on January 23 will also be shown live on Monday Night Football as Newcastle also feature twice in their push for the top four.
They will welcome Marco Silva's Fulham on Sunday January 15, with kick-off at 2pm, before a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday January 21. Kick-off will be at 5.30pm.
Leeds and Brentford - who face each other on Sunday January 22 - have also had two games selected for Sky Sports coverage.
December 30
Liverpool vs Leicester - kick-off 8pm
December 31
Brighton vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm
January 1
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm
January 2
Brentford vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm
January 3
Arsenal vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm
January 4
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm
January 5
Chelsea vs Man City - kick-off 8pm
January 13
Aston Villa vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm
January 14
Brentford vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm
January 15
Newcastle vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm
January 21
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm
January 22
Leeds vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United - kick-off 4.30pm
January 23
Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm
The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.
The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.
The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.