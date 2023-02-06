Harry Kane: Tottenham striker nets 200th Premier League goal and overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time scorer

Harry Kane netted the winner against Manchester City to became Tottenham's all-time top scorer, reaching 200 Premier League goals in the process - but how did he achieve the feats?

Kane is now merely eight goals shy of Wayne Rooney in the all-time Premier League goal chart and is hunting down Alan Shearer's record of 260.

The chart below reveals Kane's strike-rate has historically lagged slightly behind that of Shearer's, but he has recently overtaken the former Newcastle striker and now matches his returns after the same number of games.

The 2017/18 season was Kane's most fruitful campaign to date, scoring 30 Premier League goals and converting 11 more in other competitions - but the striker is on course to hit similar returns this term if he maintains his current ratio.

Three-time Golden Boot winner Despite hitting a career-high 30 Premier League goals during the 2017/18 season, Mohamed Salah pipped the England striker to the Golden Boot with 32. To date, Kane has collected three Golden Boots, in 2015/16, 2016/17 and in 2020/21.

In all competitions, Kane has netted 165 goals for Spurs with his favoured right boot and scored another 100 with his left foot and headers combined, in almost equal measure - while roughly one goal out of 10 has been fired from outside the box.

Levy blocks Kane move to Man City Kane was keen on a blockbuster move to Manchester City before the start of the 2021/22 season and claimed he had a 'gentleman's agreement' with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sanction the move - but Levy blocked the bid and Kane stayed with Spurs.

The striker appears to become increasingly dangerous over 90 minutes, with his goal ratio rising across 15-minute intervals until hitting the peak of his powers at the start of the second half and in the final 15 minutes of games.

Among Kane's favourite opponents in all competitions are Leicester and Arsenal, two clubs where he has previously played, having a loan stint with the Foxes in the Championship during 2013 and spending one year with the Gunners at just eight years old.

Kane's clubs Youth

Ridgeway Rovers (1999-2001, 2002-2004)

Arsenal (2001-2002)

Watford (2002-2004)

Tottenham (2004-2011)

Senior

Tottenham (2011-)

Leyton Orient (loan, 2011)

Millwall (loan, 2012)

Norwich (loan, 2012-13)

Leicester (loan, 2013)

Kane's strike-rate against Leicester exceeds one goal per game - with 19 from 18 appearances, with similar ratios against Everton, Stoke, West Brom, Fulham and Norwich.

Use the interactive table below to scroll through all of Kane's 267 goals for Spurs to date, going all the way back to his very first for the club during a 4-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League back in 2011.

You can also use the text field to filter competitions or opponents, or tap the column headers to sort statistics - where you will be reminded how Kane's staggering returns against the Foxes was boosted by his four-goal haul in a 6-1 win back in May 2017.