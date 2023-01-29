Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle for £45m from Everton after handing in transfer request

Newcastle have completed the £45m transfer of winger Anthony Gordon from Everton, making him the club's second most expensive signing.

Everton said in a brief 64-word statement that they sanctioned the deal for Gordon, who joined Everton aged 11, to move to the Magpies after he handed in a transfer request.

Gordon has signed a long-term contract at Newcastle after they agreed to pay an initial £40m plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45m, with the £63m paid for Alexander Isak last summer remaining their club-record transfer.

Gordon, who made his Premier League debut for Everton in January 2020, becomes Eddie Howe's first signing of this January transfer window as the third-placed Magpies bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Managerless Everton, who are expected to announce Sean Dyche as their new boss, are in the Premier League relegation zone, level on points with bottom side Southampton.

Gordon: People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet

Gordon, who leaves Goodison Park having scored seven goals in 78 appearances, says "people haven't seen what I'm capable of yet" following his move to Newcastle.

"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," Gordon told NUFC TV.

"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

Newcastle head coach Howe added: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."

Everton's 64-word statement on Gordon

Gordon did not get a warm farewell from his boyhood club as Everton spared just 64 words in their statement confirming his departure.

The statement issued on Sunday read: "Anthony Gordon has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

"The 21-year-old forward leaves Everton after having submitted a formal transfer request.

"Gordon joined the Club's Academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in December 2017. He went on to make 78 First-Team appearances, scoring seven goals."

