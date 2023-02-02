Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea manager Graham Potter says winger is back at club after Paris Saint-Germain deal fell through

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says Hakim Ziyech has returned to training and will be available for Friday's game against Fulham after his move to Paris Saint-Germain collapsed on Deadline Day.

Ziyech's loan deal fell through with Ligue 1 unwilling to ratify the transfer following the late submission of documents.

PSG lodged an appeal to the Professional Football League (LFP)'s legal committee, alleging that the Stamford Bridge club had initially sent through the incorrect paperwork after the terms of an agreement had been finalised.

When it was flagged, they claim Chelsea sent the right documents twice but without a signature. When the correct version was received, the deadline had already passed.

Potter said: "He's back in the country. He trained this morning. These stories aren't the first, they won't be the last.

"He's a professional player and understands the situation. He's committed to us and available for the squad against Fulham. He will be an important player for us for the rest of the season."

The Blues splashed a staggering £323m during the January transfer window, including smashing the British transfer record by signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £106.8m.

The Argentine landed in England on Thursday but could miss out on the Fulham game this Friday. "We've got to wait and see with the paperwork, to see if he gets the clearance," said Potter.

"I've spoken to him and although my Spanish isn't great and his English isn't great - we needed a translator, but we'll get there. He's an impressive young man. I'm excited to work with him."

