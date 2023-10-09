Ref Watch: Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic was 'very lucky' not to receive a red card against Arsenal, says Dermot Gallagher

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action, including Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic avoiding a red card against Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Speaking on Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher felt Kovacic was very lucky to avoid being sent off for two controversial challenges during the first half of their defeat to Arsenal

INCIDENT 1: Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic catches Arsenal's Martin Odegaard on the ankle with a tackle and receives a booking from referee Michael Oliver. VAR review the incident and recommend Oliver stick with his original decision

INCIDENT 2: Less than five minutes later, Kovacic slides in late on Declan Rice, but no second yellow is produced.

DERMOT SAYS: INCORRECT DECISION

"He [Kovacic] was lucky with the second one. A lot of people think it's a yellow card, a lot of people think it's a red card. I think it's on the cusp and that's why I think he's really lucky. I think he could have gone on another day.

"That said, if it's that close to being a red card, when you make the second challenge a few minutes later, whatever happens, it's enough to tip it over the edge. On balance, he's very, very lucky.

"Once you've made a tackle like the first one you've escaped - for want of a better word - with the accumulation of both, it's got to be a red card.

"What I would say in Michael's defence is that he was very clear that he'd made the decision; he told everybody there was no doubt in his mind. Together, I think they are a red card."

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker was seen confronting Arsenal's set-piece coach after the full-time whistle at the Emirates Stadium

INCIDENT: It gets heated as Arsenal and Manchester City players leave the pitch after the final whistle, with City defender Kyle Walker seen confronting Arsenal's set-piece coach.

DERMOT SAYS: INCIDENT SHOULD BE REPORTED TO THE FA FOR FURTHER REVIEW

"This is still within the referee's power, there's no doubt about that. You can see how many people are involved, not just players, but coaching staff and suchlike.

"The referee has got to monitor as much as he can with his colleagues, make notes. I think the best thing there is to report that he's seen this incident, report to the FA and say they might want to look at the video because it will pick up far more than the human eye will in that situation."

Dermot felt Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes was 'extremely lucky' to not have been given a second yellow card for his challenge on James Ward-Prowse

INCIDENT: Having already received a booking for a foul on West Ham's Emerson, soon after, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes clips James Ward-Prowse on the halfway line, right in front of referee Peter Bankes. The Brazilian does not receive a second yellow.

DERMOT SAYS: INCORRECT DECISION

"He's extremely lucky. If he gets a second yellow there, none of us are going to argue.

"The referee let the game flow and played his part in making this a really good game to watch. Whether he thought this was just a foul, not breaking up the promise of attack, it's difficult to say anything other than the fact you anticipate him going.

"You look at Guimaraes and his look says 'what have I done? I should never have put myself in that position'."

INCIDENT: Wolves' Mario Lemina is shown a second yellow card for a pull-back on Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo, having previously been booked for a foul on Douglas Luiz.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"It's what we talk about; you pull someone back like that to stop a promising attack, you expect a yellow card. He'd already had a yellow card. Consistency is great as long as you're right, but you can't be consistently wrong."

Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Wolves and Aston Villa in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins fires a shot into the side-netting but he appeals for a penalty after being pushed to the ground by Wolves' Matt Doherty. VAR checks it but decides there is not enough in the challenge.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"All I can think is that the referee thinks it's not enough contact to put him down like that. He goes to VAR, is it a clear and obvious error? The VAR sides with the referee and says it's not, so no foul given."

INCIDENT: A shot from Luton's Elijah Adebayo comes back off the post and is headed in by Tom Lockyer. The referee blows for a foul from Adebayo on Cristian Romero in the build-up and the goal is disallowed.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"Adebayo used two hands, that's the difference here. It's a little bit more obvious to the referee. Tom Lockyer was actually offside so the goal would have been disallowed anyway."

Highlights of Luton against Tottenham in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Booked earlier in the first half for a pull on Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene, Tottenham's Yves Bissouma dives on the edge of the box and receives a second yellow card.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"Full credit to John Brooks and I'll tell you why. I was watching this game and from the TV angle, I thought it was a foul.

"When he produced the second yellow, my first thought was that I hoped he'd got it right. When you see the reverse angle, what a spot that is."

INCIDENT: Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen plays Pascal Gross into trouble in his own area, with Dominik Szoboszlai pinching the ball before being dragged down by the collar by Gross. A penalty is awarded, but Gross avoids punishment.

DERMOT SAYS: A YELLOW CARD WOULD HAVE MADE THIS LESS CONTROVERSIAL

"It's a combination of a few things. The fact he's not going directly at goal, the ball's run away - I get the ball has run away because he's pulled back - the goalkeeper's also very close and a defender's coming round, so there's a lot of moving parts there.

"What I would say is, if he gave a yellow card, this debate would be a lot more diluted because people would accept there had been some kind of punishment."

Highlights of Brighton against Liverpool in the Premier League

INCIDENT: A wayward shot from Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma appears to strike the arm of Virgil van Dijk in the penalty area. No penalty is awarded.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"The evidence is there for everyone to see. It clearly strikes his thigh, his arm's by his side, it bounces up a few feet, hits him, there's no doubt about that, but you'd be absolutely stunned if a penalty was given for that."